BML 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
BOP 36.64 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (5.38%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.88%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
DGKC 221.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
FCCL 53.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.78%)
FFL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.37%)
GCIL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.95%)
HUBC 221.50 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (1.96%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.74%)
NBP 229.00 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (3.23%)
PAEL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
PIAHCLA 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
PIBTL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
POWER 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
PPL 189.07 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.78%)
PREMA 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
PRL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.74%)
PTC 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.83%)
SNGP 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.54 (-5.78%)
SSGC 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.77%)
TELE 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3%)
TPLP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TREET 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.57%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (4.86%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.31%)
BR100 17,174 Increased By 178.4 (1.05%)
BR30 54,855 Increased By 664.3 (1.23%)
KSE100 163,635 Increased By 2003.6 (1.24%)
KSE30 49,791 Increased By 413.3 (0.84%)
Nov 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold steadies on stronger dollar as investors trim rate-cut bets

  • Spot gold was flat at $4,000.65 per ounce
Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2025 10:42am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold held steady on Monday, kept in check by a strong dollar as investors dialled back bets for further Federal Reserve rate cuts in the near term, while easing U.S.-China trade tensions also crimped bullion demand.

Spot gold was flat at $4,000.65 per ounce, as of 0504 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.4% to $4,010 per ounce.

Prices have retreated about 9% from a record high of $4,381.21 hit on October 20, as the dollar climbed to a near three-month high.

“There’s a lack of upside momentum (in gold) due to some technical factors and the dollar remains pretty resilient, so that has a negative impact on gold,” OANDA senior market analyst Kelvin Wong said.

The Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis points on October 29 for the second time this year, but Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments following it placed doubts on further rate-easing in 2025.

Traders now see a 71% chance of a rate cut again in December, down from more than 90% before Powell’s remarks, as per CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Non-yielding gold thrives in a low-interest-rate environment and during economic uncertainties.

Investors have their eyes on other news, including ADP U.S. employment data and ISM PMIs this week, for economic indicators that could alter the Fed’s hawkish stance.

“Safe-haven play has been reduced at this point in time, over the de-escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions. It could also be a rotation towards a much more risk-on play in the equities,” Wong said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that he agreed to trim tariffs on China in exchange for concessions by Beijing on illicit fentanyl trade, U.S. soybean purchases and rare earths exports.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.2% to $48.75 per ounce, platinum climbed 1.5% to $1,590.86 and palladium lost 0.1% to $1,432.18.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold steadies on stronger dollar as investors trim rate-cut bets

Buying momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 2,100 points in early trade

Pakistan eyes 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal

Intra-day update: rupee gains further against US dollar

Oil extends gains after OPEC+ suspends output hikes in Q1

APTMA urges review of peak hours to match national grid demand patterns

Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 10 in Afghanistan, scores injured

Section 25 of Sales Tax Act 1990: ATIR annuls commissioner’s audit selection

HUBCO’s CPEC-linked Thar power projects reach completion

Terrorists’ deportation: Afghan Taliban’s claim rejected

Sales tax liabilities against income tax refunds: No prior notice required for adjustment or recovery: FTO

Read more stories