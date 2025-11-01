BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Markets

Gold price per tola sheds Rs1,600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 01 Nov, 2025 03:40pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Saturday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs422,562 after a decline of Rs1,600 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs362,278 after it registered a decrease of Rs1,372, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs424,162 after a gain of Rs5,300 during the day

The international rate of gold also decreased today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $4,002 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $16 during the day.

Moreover, silver price decreased by Rs65 per tola to reach Rs5,127.

