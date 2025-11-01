Gold price per tola sheds Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Saturday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs422,562 after a decline of Rs1,600 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs362,278 after it registered a decrease of Rs1,372, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs424,162 after a gain of Rs5,300 during the day

The international rate of gold also decreased today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $4,002 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $16 during the day.

Moreover, silver price decreased by Rs65 per tola to reach Rs5,127.