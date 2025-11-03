BML 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Markets

Gold price per tola gains Rs1300 in Pakistan

Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 02:24pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Monday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs423,862 after a gain of Rs1,300 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs363,393 after it registered an increase of Rs1,115, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs422,562 after a decline of Rs1,600 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $4,015 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $13 during the day.

Moreover, silver price increased by Rs25 per tola to reach Rs5,152.

Meanwhile, international gold held steady on Monday, kept in check by a strong dollar as investors dialled back bets for further Federal Reserve rate cuts in the near term, while easing U.S.-China trade tensions also crimped bullion demand.

Spot gold was flat at $4,000.65 per ounce, as of 0504 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.4% to $4,010 per ounce.

Prices have retreated about 9% from a record high of $4,381.21 hit on October 20, as the dollar climbed to a near three-month high.

