BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
BOP 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 85.13 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.64%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 219.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.16%)
FCCL 53.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.72%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.15%)
GCIL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
HUBC 220.49 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.5%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
MLCF 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.17%)
NBP 228.82 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (3.15%)
PAEL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 187.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.71%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.03%)
PTC 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
SNGP 121.06 Decreased By ▼ -9.48 (-7.26%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TRG 80.81 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (10.01%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
BR100 17,099 Increased By 102.9 (0.61%)
BR30 54,620 Increased By 430.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 162,803 Increased By 1171.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 49,497 Increased By 120.1 (0.24%)
Nov 03, 2025
Markets

Rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 280.90 against the US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 04:32pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the currency settled at 280.90, a gain of Re0.01 against the greenback.

During the previous week, Pakistan rupee continued its positive run against the US dollar as it gained Re0.11 or 0.04% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 280.91, against 281.02 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the US dollar firmed to a near three-month high on Monday as investors awaited the release of data this week to gauge the health of the US economy and determine whether it could alter the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance.

The yen languished near an 8-1/2-month low, pressured by wide interest rate differentials between the US and Japan.

Trading was thinned in Asia on Monday due to a holiday in Japan, leaving currencies mostly rangebound, though most were pinned near recent lows against a strong dollar.

Last week, the Fed lowered rates by 25 basis points as expected but Chair Jerome Powell signalled that may be the central bank’s last reduction for the year, citing the risk of making additional moves without a more robust picture of the economy.

A number of Fed bank presidents on Friday also aired their discomfort with the decision to ease policy.

Traders have since pared back expectations for a cut in December and are now pricing in a roughly 68% chance of a move.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar edged up slightly to 99.82, near its strongest level since August.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, climbed on Monday after OPEC+ decided to hold off production hikes in the first quarter of next year, which eased rising fears of a supply glut, but weak factory data in Asia capped the gains.

Brent crude futures rose 28 cents, or 0.43%, to $65.05 a barrel by 0722 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $61.23 a barrel, up 25 cents, or 0.41%.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to raise output by 137,000 barrels per day in December, the same as for October and November.

