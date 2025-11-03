BML 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
BOP 36.51 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (5%)
CNERGY 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.36%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.88%)
DCL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
DGKC 221.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.05%)
FCCL 53.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.76%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.15%)
GCIL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.76%)
HUBC 221.75 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (2.08%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 96.61 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.75%)
NBP 229.00 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (3.23%)
PAEL 53.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
PIAHCLA 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
PIBTL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
POWER 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
PPL 189.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.06%)
PREMA 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
PRL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
PTC 37.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.13%)
SNGP 122.40 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-6.24%)
SSGC 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.74%)
TELE 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.52%)
TPLP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
TREET 33.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.41%)
WTL 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.87%)
BR100 17,125 Increased By 129 (0.76%)
BR30 54,798 Increased By 607.4 (1.12%)
KSE100 163,485 Increased By 1853.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 49,767 Increased By 389.3 (0.79%)
Nov 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar flirts with three-month peak as investors look to US data releases

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2025 10:08am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: The dollar firmed to a near three-month high on Monday as investors awaited the release of data this week to gauge the health of the U.S. economy and determine whether it could alter the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance.

The yen languished near an 8-1/2-month low, pressured by wide interest rate differentials between the U.S. and Japan.

Trading was thinned in Asia on Monday due to a holiday in Japan, leaving currencies mostly rangebound, though most were pinned near recent lows against a strong dollar.

The euro fell to a three-month trough and last traded at $1.1527. Sterling fell 0.26% to $1.3136 ahead of the Bank of England’s rates decision this week; the central bank is expected to stand pat.

While the ongoing U.S. government shutdown is expected to delay the release of the nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, investors will have their eyes on other news, including ADP employment data and ISM PMIs this week for a pulse check on the economy.

“The lack of information is playing to sort of that calmness in markets,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank. “And for now, I suppose what could break that while the shutdown is still ongoing, (is) a big downward surprise or even upward surprise in terms of surveys or private data releases.”

“But otherwise, at the moment, even those private data releases are not screaming or telling us that the Fed should be moving in a hurry.”

Last week, the Fed lowered rates by 25 basis points as expected but Chair Jerome Powell signalled that may be the central bank’s last reduction for the year, citing the risk of making additional moves without a more robust picture of the economy.

A number of Fed bank presidents on Friday also aired their discomfort with the decision to ease policy.

Traders have since pared back expectations for a cut in December and are now pricing in a roughly 68% chance of a move.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar edged up slightly to 99.82, near its strongest level since August.

Elsewhere, the yen was recently 0.1% weaker at 154.15 per dollar as it struggled to make headway against its peers.

Against the euro, the Japanese currency was similarly pinned near a record low of 177.68.

Even though Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda last week sent the strongest signal yet that a rate hike was possible as soon as December, markets remained underwhelmed by the central bank’s gradual approach, particularly given that the Fed has turned more hawkish.

That has piled pressure on the yen, prompting jawboning from Japanese authorities to stem the currency’s slide.

“If we start getting towards 155, then you would think that those comments will become a little bit louder and even the risk of some intervention will increase,” Catril said.

“But if anything, it sets the stage and is yet another argument to suggest that the BOJ cannot wait much longer.”

The New Zealand dollar was not far from a 6-1/2-month low and last traded $0.5721. The Aussie eased 0.05% to $0.6544 ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate decision on Tuesday.

Yuan Yen US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars US dollar index

Comments

200 characters

Dollar flirts with three-month peak as investors look to US data releases

Buying momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,400 points in early trade

Pakistan eyes 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal

Intra-day update: rupee gains further against US dollar

Oil extends gains after OPEC+ suspends output hikes in Q1

APTMA urges review of peak hours to match national grid demand patterns

Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 10 in Afghanistan, scores injured

Section 25 of Sales Tax Act 1990: ATIR annuls commissioner’s audit selection

HUBCO’s CPEC-linked Thar power projects reach completion

Terrorists’ deportation: Afghan Taliban’s claim rejected

Sales tax liabilities against income tax refunds: No prior notice required for adjustment or recovery: FTO

Read more stories