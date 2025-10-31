BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.85%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.9%)
CPHL 84.20 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.96%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.85%)
DGKC 221.31 Increased By ▲ 4.89 (2.26%)
FCCL 53.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (6.02%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.42%)
HUBC 218.91 Increased By ▲ 4.41 (2.06%)
KEL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.48%)
MLCF 96.02 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (4.2%)
NBP 218.70 Increased By ▲ 6.63 (3.13%)
PAEL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (9.22%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.04%)
PIBTL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.23%)
POWER 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.01%)
PPL 188.20 Increased By ▲ 5.28 (2.89%)
PREMA 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.89%)
PRL 34.58 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.32%)
PTC 37.68 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (8.43%)
SNGP 131.00 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (3.09%)
SSGC 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
TELE 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.13%)
TPLP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.32%)
TREET 32.86 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.24%)
TRG 74.50 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.57%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.25%)
BR100 16,968 Increased By 562.1 (3.43%)
BR30 54,051 Increased By 1629.9 (3.11%)
KSE100 161,872 Increased By 5139.6 (3.28%)
KSE30 49,447 Increased By 1694.3 (3.55%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee inches upward against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 280.91 against the greenback
Recorder Report Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 04:03pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 280.91, a gain of Re0.01 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the local unit closed at 280.92.

Globally, the US dollar held its ground in early Asian trade on Friday after reaching a three-month high as traders processed mixed signals from this week’s central bank decisions, tech sector earnings and a tentative US-China tariff truce.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, held steady at 99.478 after Wall Street stock market losses spooked global markets on Thursday.

The US dollar was down 0.1% at 153.935 yen, edging back from a nearly nine-month high after data on Friday showed core consumer prices in Tokyo rose at a quicker-than-expected 2.8% in October from a year earlier.

This indicated inflation remains above target in the Japanese capital, complicating the Bank of Japan’s path after it held interest rates on Thursday.

Traders have scaled back bets the Federal Reserve will cut rates again at its next policy meeting on December 10. Fed funds futures imply a 74.7% probability of a 25-basis-point cut then compared with a 91.1% chance a week ago, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond was around a three-week high of 4.0989%, up 0.59 basis points compared with a previous close of 4.093%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Friday, heading for a third straight monthly decline, as a stronger dollar and weak China data capped gains while rising supply from major producers globally offset the impact of Western sanctions on Russian exports.

Brent crude futures slipped 36 cents, or 0.55%, to $64.64 a barrel by 0410 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $60.14 a barrel, down 43 cents, or 0.71%.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Exchange rates Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates Nominal Effective Exchange Rate Index Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate buying and selling rate Interbank closing buying and selling of currency

Comments

200 characters

Rupee inches upward against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs5,300 in Pakistan

IT ministry launches cloud programme, startup fund to boost knowledge-based digital economy

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM finalises 13-member cabinet; oath-taking due today

Islamabad pushes for US partnership to develop critical minerals

Power Division launches smart meter rollout across Pakistan

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

US signs 10-year defence pact with India, Hegseth says

Pakistan, Canada reaffirm commitment to strengthening economic cooperation

PPL eyes Balochistan’s mineral wealth under new exploration approval

Read more stories