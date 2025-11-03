BML 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 36.36 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (4.57%)
CNERGY 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.09%)
CPHL 85.30 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.84%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 220.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.67%)
FCCL 53.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
FFL 19.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.47%)
GCIL 32.86 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.24%)
HUBC 220.77 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (1.62%)
KEL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.62%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.22%)
MLCF 97.23 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.4%)
NBP 229.55 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (3.48%)
PAEL 53.68 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.13%)
PIAHCLA 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
PIBTL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
POWER 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.55%)
PREMA 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.57%)
PRL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.39%)
PTC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
SNGP 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.04 (-6.16%)
SSGC 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
TELE 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
TPLP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
TREET 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
TRG 76.77 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (4.51%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
BR100 17,099 Increased By 102.9 (0.61%)
BR30 54,620 Increased By 430.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 162,803 Increased By 1171.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 49,497 Increased By 120.1 (0.24%)
Nov 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil extends gains after OPEC+ suspends first-quarter output hikes

  • Brent crude futures rose 28 cents, or 0.43%, to $65.05 a barrel
Reuters Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 02:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices climbed on Monday after OPEC+ decided to hold off production hikes in the first quarter of next year, which eased rising fears of a supply glut, but weak factory data in Asia capped the gains.

Brent crude futures rose 28 cents, or 0.43%, to $65.05 a barrel by 0722 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $61.23 a barrel, up 25 cents, or 0.41%.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to raise output by 137,000 barrels per day in December, the same as for October and November.

“Beyond December, due to seasonality, the eight countries also decided to pause the production increments in January, February, and March 2026,” the group said in a statement.

ING’s Head of Commodities Research Warren Patterson said the decision appears to be an acknowledgment of the large surplus that the market faces, particularly through early next year.

“Obviously, still plenty of uncertainty over the scale of the surplus, which will be dependent on how disruptive US sanctions will be to Russian oil flows,” he added.

RBC Capital’s Head of Commodities Strategy Helima Croft also noted that Russia remains a key supply wild card in the wake of the US imposing sanctions on top Russian producers Rosneft and Lukoil as well as the ongoing strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure as part of the Ukraine war.

“There is ample ground for a cautious approach given the uncertainty over the Q1 supply picture and the anticipated demand softness,” she said.

A Ukrainian drone attack struck Tuapse on Sunday, one of Russia’s main Black Sea oil ports, causing a fire and damaging at least one ship.

Brent and WTI both fell more than 2% in October, down for a third straight month, hitting a five-month low on October 20 on the supply glut fears and economic concerns about US tariffs.

Analysts are keeping their oil price forecasts largely unchanged as rising OPEC+ output and lacklustre demand offset geopolitical risks to supply, a Reuters poll showed.

Estimates of oil market surplus ranged anywhere from 190,000 to 3 million bpd.

The Energy Information Administration reported on Friday that US crude oil output rose 86,000 bpd to a record 13.8 million bpd in August.

Headwinds for Asia’s big manufacturing hubs persisted in October, business surveys showed on Monday, as weak US demand and tariffs under President Donald Trump hit factory orders across the region.

Asia is the world’s biggest oil-consuming region.

On Friday, President Donald Trump denied he was considering strikes inside OPEC member Venezuela amid intensifying expectations that Washington may expand drug-trafficking-related operations there.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent crude WTI US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil extends gains after OPEC+ suspends first-quarter output hikes

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 6.2% in October 2025

Buying momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 2,000 points

PM Shehbaz seeks President Zardari’s support for 27th Amendment: Bilawal

Intra-day update: rupee gains further against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs1300 in Pakistan

FM Dar arrives in Istanbul to ‘discuss developments in Gaza’

Pakistan’s Port Qasim to undergo major overhaul to drive half of $100bn revenue target

Fauji Cement, KAPCO to jointly acquire majority stake in Attock Cement

Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 20 in Afghanistan, hundreds injured

HUBCO’s CPEC-linked Thar power projects reach completion

Read more stories