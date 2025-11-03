Ahsan underscores: AI importance to lead in 21st century

LAHORE: Terming the use of artificial intelligence (AI) as need of the hour, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal said that those who master AI will lead the 21st century, and those who ignore it will be left behind.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of Pakistan’s biggest AI showdown — 3rd International AI Championship through a video link in Lahore, he said all resources are being utilized to a leading position in global AI rankings.

He emphasized that introducing AI-based solutions in important sectors including agriculture, energy, traffic management, healthcare and education is inevitable. “The country’s youth is its most valuable strategic asset; therefore, equipping them with digital skills and tools is of utmost importance,” Ahsan said, adding: “The country ’s brightest minds were not just competing but also imagining, creating and leading the way forward.”

Ahsan Iqbal said, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming nations across all sectors. In healthcare, AI helps save lives through early diagnosis; in agriculture, it enables farmers to enhance productivity; in education, it makes learning more accessible; and in governance, it brings efficiency, transparency, and improved services for citizens.”

He said that the global economy has transformed, as countries are no longer competing in commodities but in creativity, intelligence, and innovation. He stressed that Pakistan must expand its exports from textiles to technology.

The minister said that in the modern world, national security is no longer defined solely by weapons but by intelligence and data. Under the “Marka-i-Haq” initiative, Pakistan has demonstrated its defence and strategic readiness through integrated data systems and AI-enabled situational awareness for swift and effective responses, he said, adding: “A smart nation is a secure nation today.”

Under the “Uraan Pakistan,” the government’s mission is to transform Pakistan into a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy, Ahsan said, adding: “We are building the foundation of a digital Pakistan through digital public infrastructure, science and technology capacity, human capital development, and a robust innovation ecosystem.”

Ahsan said some of the key initiatives include the National AI Policy for responsible and inclusive AI growth, and the establishment of the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence. He recalled that in 2017, under Vision 2025, the foundations of several advanced research centres were laid — including the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence, National Centre for Cyber Security, National Centre for Automation and Robotics, National Centre for Big Data and Cloud Computing, and National Centre for GIS and Satellite Technology — to ensure Pakistan’s transition toward a modern economy.

He announced that this year, they are setting up the National Centre for Quantum Computing, the National Centre for New Manufacturing, and the National Centre for Nanotechnology.

He further said that “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) 2.0” is also focusing on technology cooperation, smart trade, and industrial modernization. “With China, we have agreed to train 300,000 young Pakistanis every year in AI and other digital skills,” he disclosed. He said that Pakistan would become a true digital nation when educational campuses become centres of creativity and innovation.

