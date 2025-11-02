Torkham border reopens only for repatriation of Afghan families

ISLAMABAD: Around 20 days after closure, the Torkham border was reopened on Saturday only for the repatriation of Afghan families being evacuated by Pakistan, immigration and security officials said.

They, however, clarified that the movements of pedestrians and trade convoys between the countries are still restricted at the border and will remain so till further order. The process of repatriation of Afghan families was suspended on 12 October following clashes between Pakistan and Afghan border forces.

Officials believed that the permission for the return of trapped Afghan families was granted only after Pakistan and Afghanistan reached an understanding at Istanbul to tackle the terrorism issue.

After hearing this news, the stuck Afghan nationals thronged to the border and thousands of them were seen waiting in queues outside the immigration office, said officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Stranded Afghan celebrated this development as they remained stuck on the Pakistani side of the borders following the closure of the border crossing. Hundreds of families after clearance were repatriated to their home towns in Afghanistan, customs officials said.

Officials of the FIA and customs said that they had been directed by the high ups to resume duties and repatriate the Afghan families via the Torkham border. No timeframe has been determined to continue the repatriation of outgoing Afghan families and individuals.

