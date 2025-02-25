Talks with Afghanistan fail: Tension further mounts as closure of Torkham border enters third day

ISLAMABAD: Tension further mounted as closure of Torkham border crossing entered its third consecutive day, the talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan have failed to yield any result on Monday.

Sources said that negotiations between the two neighbouring states held at Torkham’s Zero Point remain inconclusive, citing differences on the construction of border post from the Afghan side.

Torkham crossing point, a vital land trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been repeatedly closed in the past few years due to border tensions, skirmishes and armed conflicts.

It was learnt that Pakistan had closed Torkham border crossing point late on Friday night following a dispute that was developed among the two bordering states on the construction of a new border security post in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province without prior intimation by the Afghan Interim Government as per the agreement.

It was learnt that authorities from both countries engaged in talks on Monday for the first time since the border has been shut down three days back.

An official on the condition of not to be named said that Pakistan sought to erect a signboard at border terminal (Pakistan Gate), while the Afghan side responded with constructing the security post in retaliation. The closure followed a standoff between Pakistani and Afghan security forces over the construction of a checkpoint by Afghan forces in a disputed area, an official said, adding Pakistani authorities halted the construction, leading to heightened tensions and the subsequent shutdown of trade and pedestrian movement at the border.

Diplomatic and security authorities from both sides are now engaged in discussions to find a peaceful resolution.

Efforts are being made to de-escalate tensions and restore normalcy at the border. When contacted, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson was not available for comments.

Sources revealed that trucks and trawlers, carrying essential trade goods were stranded along Torkham Landikotal Road. In addition, several vehicles loaded with perishable items were sent back to Peshawar and others were parked in boarder terminal parking lots and open grounds.

Besides suspension of import and export between Islamabad and Kabul, hundreds of passengers, including patients and traders, also remain stranded on both sides, facing severe hardships. Officials reveal that negotiations may resume on Tuesday morning for the reopening of border.

