BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-02

Build Pakistan 2025 concludes

Press Release Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:10am

LAHORE: Build Pakistan 2025 – Let’s Build Together Exhibition and Conference, concluded successfully at the Expo Centre, Lahore, after attracting leading stakeholders from the housing, infrastructure, and urban development sectors. Organised by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt) Ltd in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing & Works the event showcased over 100 local and international companies presenting modern technologies, sustainable solutions, and innovative practices driving the future of construction and smart infrastructure.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Housing & Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada. During the three-day event, multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed focusing on collaboration in smart housing, green building materials, renewable energy integration, and construction technology exchange. These partnerships aim to strengthen Pakistan’s infrastructure capabilities and accelerate the adoption of modern, sustainable construction practices.

Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt) Ltd, expressed pride in the successful outcome of the event. He said, “Build Pakistan 2025 demonstrates the industry’s collective vision for a sustainable future. The business partnerships and MoUs signed here reflect our shared commitment to aligning Pakistan’s construction sector with global standards and unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

MoUs Riaz Hussain Pirzada Saleem Khan Tanoli Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt) Ltd Build Pakistan 2025

Comments

200 characters

Build Pakistan 2025 concludes

Once a dispute reaches finality via judgment, it cannot be revisited: SC

USD51m DPs project’s progress fairly satisfactory: WB

Extension applications galore: FBR declares thousands of taxpayers as ‘inactive’

Pak fisherman working for Indian agencies arrested, says Tarar

Torkham border reopens only for repatriation of Afghan families

Trade partnership: Islamabad, Tehran agree to work together

CCP can probe anti-competitive conduct of telecom sector: IHC

PM praises FBR for record tax return filings

APEC leaders for shared trade benefits

PM orders review of key road projects in Chitral

Read more stories