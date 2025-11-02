Build Pakistan 2025 concludes

LAHORE: Build Pakistan 2025 – Let’s Build Together Exhibition and Conference, concluded successfully at the Expo Centre, Lahore, after attracting leading stakeholders from the housing, infrastructure, and urban development sectors. Organised by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt) Ltd in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing & Works the event showcased over 100 local and international companies presenting modern technologies, sustainable solutions, and innovative practices driving the future of construction and smart infrastructure.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Housing & Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada. During the three-day event, multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed focusing on collaboration in smart housing, green building materials, renewable energy integration, and construction technology exchange. These partnerships aim to strengthen Pakistan’s infrastructure capabilities and accelerate the adoption of modern, sustainable construction practices.

Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt) Ltd, expressed pride in the successful outcome of the event. He said, “Build Pakistan 2025 demonstrates the industry’s collective vision for a sustainable future. The business partnerships and MoUs signed here reflect our shared commitment to aligning Pakistan’s construction sector with global standards and unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation.”

