Gold price per tola climbs Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Wednesday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs419,862 after an increase of Rs3,500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs359,963 after it accumulated Rs3,000.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs416,362 after a decline of Rs14,000 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,975 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $35 as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola clocked in at Rs5,034 following an increase of Rs110.

Moreover, international gold prices inched higher on Wednesday, ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve, although easing US-China trade tensions kept bullion strength in check.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $3,957.42 per ounce, as of 0257 GMT, after dropping to its lowest point since October 7 on Tuesday.

US gold futures for December delivery eased 0.3% to $3,971.20 per ounce.