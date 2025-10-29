BML 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
BOP 37.66 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
CPHL 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.5%)
DCL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
DGKC 232.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.05%)
FCCL 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.23%)
FFL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 31.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 207.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.11%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.36%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.86%)
MLCF 95.39 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.34%)
NBP 211.80 Increased By ▲ 10.25 (5.09%)
PAEL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
PIAHCLA 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
POWER 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
PPL 189.35 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.32%)
PREMA 39.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
PRL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
PTC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.2%)
SNGP 132.47 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (2.97%)
SSGC 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
TELE 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.65%)
TPLP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
TREET 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
TRG 73.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.54%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
BR100 16,736 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
BR30 52,966 Increased By 9.3 (0.02%)
KSE100 159,681 Decreased By -420.5 (-0.26%)
KSE30 48,738 Decreased By -121 (-0.25%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola climbs Rs3,500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 29 Oct, 2025 12:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Wednesday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs419,862 after an increase of Rs3,500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs359,963 after it accumulated Rs3,000.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs416,362 after a decline of Rs14,000 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,975 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $35 as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola clocked in at Rs5,034 following an increase of Rs110.

Moreover, international gold prices inched higher on Wednesday, ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve, although easing US-China trade tensions kept bullion strength in check.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $3,957.42 per ounce, as of 0257 GMT, after dropping to its lowest point since October 7 on Tuesday.

US gold futures for December delivery eased 0.3% to $3,971.20 per ounce.

Gold Prices US gold prices Global Gold prices Gold prices today Pakistan gold prices gold and silver rates in pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola climbs Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Positive momentum returns to PSX; KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Inflation may go up further: Real GDP growth now likely to stay at 3pc: World Bank

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Istanbul talks fail as Afghan side evades core issue, says Tarar

Meta explores collaboration with Pakistan in AI, digital trade, and e-commerce

Pakistan’s glacier-fed rivers to benefit from $250mn GCF funding

Oil dips on worries about Russian sanctions, OPEC+ output increase

Trump says Gaza ceasefire holds, Israel has right to hit back if attacked

Trump talks up trade deal prospects as Asia tour hits South Korea

Read more stories