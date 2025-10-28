BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
BOP 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.4%)
CNERGY 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.37%)
CPHL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.55%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.57%)
DGKC 233.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.47%)
FCCL 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.78%)
FFL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.67%)
GCIL 32.26 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.67%)
HUBC 210.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.23%)
KOSM 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.71%)
MLCF 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.19%)
NBP 203.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.9%)
PAEL 52.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
POWER 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.73%)
PPL 189.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.14%)
PREMA 40.58 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.71%)
PRL 35.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.38%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
TREET 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.82%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.7%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
Markets

Gold price per tola falls massive Rs14,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 04:42pm

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to decrease on Tuesday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs416,362 after a decline of Rs14,000 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs356,963 after it lost Rs12,003.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs430,362 after a decline of Rs3,300 during the day.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,940 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of massive $140, as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola also decreased by Rs173 to reach Rs4,924.

International gold prices regained some lost ground on Tuesday, rising above the $4,000-per-ounce level as a weaker dollar and expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts outweighed pressure from signs of a thaw in U.S.-China trade tensions.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $4,009.39 per ounce, as of 0141 GMT, after dropping more than 3% on Monday to its lowest level since October 10. U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.1% to $4,022.10 per ounce.

