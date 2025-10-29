BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 84.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-4.39%)
DCL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.62%)
DGKC 232.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.15%)
FCCL 52.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.04%)
FFL 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
GCIL 31.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
HUBC 208.13 Decreased By ▼ -4.64 (-2.18%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.29%)
KOSM 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-7.42%)
MLCF 94.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-3.79%)
NBP 201.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.99%)
PAEL 51.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.18%)
PIAHCLA 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
POWER 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.29%)
PPL 186.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.25%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.87%)
PRL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.49%)
PTC 35.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.9%)
SNGP 128.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.91%)
SSGC 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.82%)
TELE 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.04%)
TREET 31.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-4.26%)
TRG 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.12%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.29%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
Oct 29, 2025
Markets

Gold steadies ahead of Fed verdict; trade optimism limits upside

  • Spot gold was up 0.2% at $3,957.42 per ounce
Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2025 08:33am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday, ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve, although easing US-China trade tensions kept bullion strength in check.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $3,957.42 per ounce, as of 0257 GMT, after dropping to its lowest point since October 7 on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery eased 0.3% to $3,971.20 per ounce.

“The fuel for this short-term correction in gold is a readjustment of safe-haven instrument towards more response instrument like global equities due trade optimism,” OANDA senior market analyst Kelvin Wong said.

“In the near-term gold faces downside pressure due to position adjustment from short-term leverage players and technical levels that’s being breached. However, the fundamentals are still bullish for gold.”

Top Chinese and U.S. economic officials over the weekend hashed out the framework of a trade deal for U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, that would pause steeper American tariffs and Chinese rare-earths export controls.

Trump and Xi are set to meet in South Korea on Thursday.

“Progress in U.S.-China trade talks continues to sap demand for haven assets such as gold, which extended a pullback as tension eased … The recent declines may provide an opportunity for central banks to ramp up purchases,” ANZ said in a note.

Meanwhile, the Fed is widely expected to cut interest rate by a quarter-percentage point at the end of its policy meeting on Wednesday, and investors are watching out for any forward-looking language from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The European Central Bank is expected to leave rates unchanged at its policy meeting on Thursday.

Non-yielding gold thrives in a low-interest-rate environment and during economic uncertainties.

Gold prices have climbed about 52% year-to-date, reaching an all-time peak of $4,381.21 on October 20, bolstered by geopolitical and economic uncertainties, rate-cut bets and sustained central bank buying.

Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.7% to $47.35 per ounce, platinum fell 0.7% to $1,574.25 and palladium eased 0.2% to $1,391.07.

Gold Spot gold US gold bullion

