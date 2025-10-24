KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 23, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 281.60 282.05 AED 76.79 77.55
EURO 326.38 329.72 SAR 75.06 75.66
GBP 375.65 379.41 INTERBANK 281.05 281.15
JPY 1.82 1.88
=========================================================================
