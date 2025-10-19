BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz calls for stronger national response to fight breast cancer

BR Web Desk Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 11:27am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called for stronger national efforts to raise awareness, ensure early diagnosis, and improve treatment of breast cancer, urging joint government and community action to curb the disease’s growing impact.

In his message on the World Breast Cancer Awareness Day, observed globally on October 19, the prime minister said the month of October provides an opportunity to reaffirm national commitment toward the prevention, early detection, and treatment of breast cancer, one of the fastest-spreading diseases worldwide.

He said early diagnosis significantly increases recovery prospects, but delayed detection remains a major challenge in Pakistan.

“Recognising this issue and addressing it through government action and public adoption of preventive measures is crucial,” he emphasised.

The prime minister underscored the need for greater awareness, particularly in rural areas, encouraging women to seek medical advice promptly instead of concealing symptoms.

He said that while awareness levels in urban centers have improved, the campaign must expand more effectively to remote regions.

Shehbaz noted that the Ministry of National Health Services is working through Lady Health Workers and local medical staff to promote early diagnosis and treatment.

A nationwide campaign titled “Break the Silence — Early Detection Saves Lives” is underway to spread awareness through media and community engagement, he added.

The prime minister said the government is also strengthening national data collection on breast cancer and developing a comprehensive strategy to combat the disease.

He welcomed the ministry’s initiative to organise seminars across diagnostic centres and educational institutions to mark the global awareness day, but stressed the need for more robust and urgent measures.

He called for collective efforts between the government and the public to eliminate the disease, pledging that awareness about breast cancer would reach every household and every woman across Pakistan to save lives through early detection and treatment.

