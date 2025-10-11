One in every eight women at risk of developing breast cancer: Breast cancer now treatable disease with timely diagnosis

LAHORE: An awareness campaign regarding breast cancer is the urgent need of the hour, to ensure that Pakistani women adopt preventive measures and make necessary lifestyle changes to protect themselves from this deadly disease.

These views were expressed by Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC) Prof Farooq Afzal while addressing participants and media during a ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Walk’ organized at Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

The walk, which was jointly arranged by Gynecology Unit-II and the General Surgery Department, was attended by MS Prof Faryad Hussain, Prof Amna Ahsan Cheema, Prof Nudrat Suhail, Dr Saira Zeeshan, Dr Laila Shafiq, Prof Arshad Cheema, Prof Sumayya Malik, Prof Amna Javed, Prof Nazish Saqlain, Dr Romana Ikhlaq, nursing students and healthcare professionals.

Prof Farooq Afzal stated that Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer in Asia, with over 90,000 new cases reported annually. He emphasized that one in every eight women in the country is at risk of developing breast cancer during her lifetime. Globally, over 2.5 million women are diagnosed with the disease every year, many of whom lose their lives due to late diagnosis, he added.

He told media that LGH offers comprehensive breast care services, including a dedicated Breast Clinic, mammography, ultrasound, clinical examination, biopsy and female expert consultations.

Prof Afzal stressed that breast cancer is not just a women’s issue but a societal concern, and creating awareness is a shared responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof of Gynecology Dr Amna Ahsan Cheema, Prof Sumayya Malik, Prof Amna Javed and Dr Romana Ikhlaq highlighted that modern medical science has made breast cancer a treatable condition. However, due to the high cost of treatment, it remains unaffordable for many in the lower and middle-income groups. Delay in diagnosis and treatment can significantly increase the risk to the patient’s life, they said.

Other speakers said that studies show women who breastfeed have a lower risk of breast cancer, while factors like hormonal imbalances, lack of physical activity, avoiding breastfeeding and excessive intake of red meat can contribute to the development of cancerous cells. They also noted with concern that not only married women but also young, unmarried girls are increasingly being diagnosed with the disease.

During the awareness walk, participants carried banners highlighting symptoms, preventive tips, and the importance of early diagnosis.

Moreover, Fatima Memorial Hospital and FMH College of Medicine & Dentistry organized a breast cancer awareness seminar followed by an awareness walk, to raise awareness about early detection, prevention, and timely treatment of breast cancer among women.

Prof Dr Tayyab Abbas, Principal, School of Health Sciences NUR-FMS, addressed the audience, emphasizing the importance of awareness and early diagnosis in saving lives.

Breast cancer survivors Faakhira and Hafsa shared their inspiring journeys, highlighting how timely diagnosis, a positive mindset, and strong family support can play a vital role in recovery.

Dr Asma Munaf, Assistant Professor, Department of Surgery, delivered an informative presentation on prevention strategies and the importance of regular screening for early detection.

Guest Speaker Dr Huma Majeed Khan, Breast Cancer Specialist, Ittefaq Hospital, in her closing address, discussed the significance of modern diagnostic and treatment facilities for breast cancer patients. She urged women to stay informed about their health and prioritize regular medical check-ups.

