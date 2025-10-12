BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 32.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
CPHL 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.38%)
DCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.03%)
DGKC 245.82 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.01%)
FCCL 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FFL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 31.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
HUBC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
KEL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.03%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.49%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.84%)
NBP 203.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.13%)
PAEL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.8%)
PIBTL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.4%)
POWER 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
PPL 189.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-2.02%)
PREMA 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.93%)
PTC 37.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.4%)
SNGP 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
TPLP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
TREET 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.4%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.26%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-12

Breast-cancer awareness campaign launched

Recorder Report Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 07:20am

LAHORE: GDA Pak-China Friendship Hospital Gwadar has launched breast cancer awareness campaign among the women in Balochistan.

The breast cancer cases are rising in Balochistan province, where social stigma, shyness, and lack of awareness continue to delay diagnosis. Many women hesitate to report symptoms due to social pressures, leading to late presentation. Health experts warn that over 60 percent of breast cancer patients in the province are diagnosed at stage four, when treatment is often no longer curative.

Pakistan faces one of the highest breast cancer burdens in Asia. According to a recent study, the country reports more than 185,000 new cancer cases and 125,000 deaths annually.

To address this growing challenge, the GDA Pak-China Friendship Hospital Gwadar, operated under the Indus Hospital & Health Network with support from China-Pakistan cooperation, held a special awareness session to mark Global Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr Farida Oghan Shah, Senior Medical Officer, highlighted that breast cancer is treatable if detected early. She urged women to undergo regular mammography, especially those over 40 or with a family history.

She also outlined key symptoms, including breast lumps, changes in size or shape, nipple discharge, or skin alterations, and stressed the importance of learning and regularly practicing self-examination.

As part of its expanding healthcare services under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework, the hospital launched mammography services in October 2024, including screening, diagnostic mammography, ductography, and needle localization, bringing modern diagnostic facilities to Gwadar for the first time.

According to Oncologist Dr Feroze Khan from CENA Hospital Quetta, half of the cancer patients they receive suffer from breast cancer, with almost 60 percent presenting at advanced stages.

At the end of the awareness session, GDA Pak-China Friendship Hospital staff distributed brochures containing information on breast cancer symptoms, preventive measures, and treatment options in simple language.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

GDA Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Pak China Friendship Hospital

Comments

200 characters

Breast-cancer awareness campaign launched

Economic development: AI policy to be implemented effectively: PM

Aurangzeb leaves for US to participate in IMF, Wold Bank annual meetings

Govt employees: Housing rent allowance to go up by 85pc

Energy sector under transformation: SIFC officials

CCP recommends separation of T&D functions within gas utilities

New code of conduct: PPIB members barred from accepting money, gifts

MoI officials barred from holding meetings with foreign diplomats

Delegation meets CM: Special Saudi Industrial Estate with 10-year income tax exemption announced

Israel-Hamas agreement: Dar, counterparts from 3 countries take stock of situation

KP CM election tomorrow: PTI SG

Read more stories