Breast-cancer awareness campaign launched

LAHORE: GDA Pak-China Friendship Hospital Gwadar has launched breast cancer awareness campaign among the women in Balochistan.

The breast cancer cases are rising in Balochistan province, where social stigma, shyness, and lack of awareness continue to delay diagnosis. Many women hesitate to report symptoms due to social pressures, leading to late presentation. Health experts warn that over 60 percent of breast cancer patients in the province are diagnosed at stage four, when treatment is often no longer curative.

Pakistan faces one of the highest breast cancer burdens in Asia. According to a recent study, the country reports more than 185,000 new cancer cases and 125,000 deaths annually.

To address this growing challenge, the GDA Pak-China Friendship Hospital Gwadar, operated under the Indus Hospital & Health Network with support from China-Pakistan cooperation, held a special awareness session to mark Global Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr Farida Oghan Shah, Senior Medical Officer, highlighted that breast cancer is treatable if detected early. She urged women to undergo regular mammography, especially those over 40 or with a family history.

She also outlined key symptoms, including breast lumps, changes in size or shape, nipple discharge, or skin alterations, and stressed the importance of learning and regularly practicing self-examination.

As part of its expanding healthcare services under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework, the hospital launched mammography services in October 2024, including screening, diagnostic mammography, ductography, and needle localization, bringing modern diagnostic facilities to Gwadar for the first time.

According to Oncologist Dr Feroze Khan from CENA Hospital Quetta, half of the cancer patients they receive suffer from breast cancer, with almost 60 percent presenting at advanced stages.

At the end of the awareness session, GDA Pak-China Friendship Hospital staff distributed brochures containing information on breast cancer symptoms, preventive measures, and treatment options in simple language.

