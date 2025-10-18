BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
BOP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.02%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.73%)
DCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.36%)
DGKC 241.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.19%)
FCCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
FFL 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 218.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.52%)
KEL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.16%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.54%)
NBP 205.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-1.62%)
PAEL 55.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.17%)
PPL 182.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.05%)
PREMA 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.5%)
PRL 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 126.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.21%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.62%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.86%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
TRG 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.37%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Over 100 TTP Gul Bahadur group terrorists killed in ‘precision strikes’: Tarar

  • During ceasefire, "Kharjis attempted to attack" inside Pakistan from Afghanistan
BR Web Desk Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 05:26pm
Smoke rises, in this still image from handout video, said to show Pakistani forces conducting a drone strike on an Afghan Taliban border post, in Spin Boldak, Afghanistan, on October 15, 2025. Photo: ISPR/Handout/Reuters
Smoke rises, in this still image from handout video, said to show Pakistani forces conducting a drone strike on an Afghan Taliban border post, in Spin Boldak, Afghanistan, on October 15, 2025. Photo: ISPR/Handout/Reuters

Repudiating claims of targeting of civilians, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said Pakistan struck verified camps of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)’s Gul Bahadur Group in border areas of North and South Waziristan districts along Pak-Afghan border a day ago.

“During 48 hours-long ceasefire, Kharjis operating from Afghanistan, attempted to launch multiple terrorists attacks inside Pakistan which were effectively countered by security forces. During the effective responses by security forces, more than 100 Kharjis were sent to hell,” the information minister said in a post on his X account.

He said a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) attack by Gul Bahadur Group in North Waziristan martyred civilians and a soldier while multiple others sustained injuries.

“Against Kharjis of Gul Bahadur Group, precision strikes were undertaken last night. In these precision strikes, minimum 60-70 Kharjis and their leadership have been sent to hell based on confirmed intelligence reports,” he said.

Tarar said all speculations and assertions being made regarding targeting of civilians are false and meant to generate support for terrorist groups operating from inside Afghanistan.

“Pakistan sincerely believes that path forward lies in resolving this complex issue of Indian-sponsored terrorism emanating from Afghan soil through talks and control of non-state actors by Afghan authorities.

“However, Pakistan has all the rights to safeguard its territorial integrity and the lives of the people of Pakistan, and we shall not allow terrorists operating from inside Afghanistan to live in peace,” he said.

Comments

200 characters

Over 100 TTP Gul Bahadur group terrorists killed in ‘precision strikes’: Tarar

Aurangzeb discusses post-flood recovery, economic reforms with World Bank chief

SBP seen holding policy rates as inflation rises post-floods

No space for war in nuclearised environment, COAS warns India

Pakistan Housing Affordability Index falls to 0.4 in 2025

Gold rally boost Pakistan’s external buffers, pushes reserves near all-time high

Sindh decides to develop mini-fish harbours in Thatta, Sujawal to boost coastal economy

Pakistan plans to extend debt maturity to reduce refinancing, interest rate risks: Aurangzeb

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia launch GO AI Hub to strengthen tech ties

Gold price per tola falls Rs10,600 in Pakistan

Afghanistan Cricket Board withdraws from tri-nation series amid cross-border tension

Read more stories