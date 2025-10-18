Over 100 TTP Gul Bahadur group terrorists killed in ‘precision strikes’: Tarar

Repudiating claims of targeting of civilians, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said Pakistan struck verified camps of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)’s Gul Bahadur Group in border areas of North and South Waziristan districts along Pak-Afghan border a day ago.

“During 48 hours-long ceasefire, Kharjis operating from Afghanistan, attempted to launch multiple terrorists attacks inside Pakistan which were effectively countered by security forces. During the effective responses by security forces, more than 100 Kharjis were sent to hell,” the information minister said in a post on his X account.

He said a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) attack by Gul Bahadur Group in North Waziristan martyred civilians and a soldier while multiple others sustained injuries.

“Against Kharjis of Gul Bahadur Group, precision strikes were undertaken last night. In these precision strikes, minimum 60-70 Kharjis and their leadership have been sent to hell based on confirmed intelligence reports,” he said.

Tarar said all speculations and assertions being made regarding targeting of civilians are false and meant to generate support for terrorist groups operating from inside Afghanistan.

“Pakistan sincerely believes that path forward lies in resolving this complex issue of Indian-sponsored terrorism emanating from Afghan soil through talks and control of non-state actors by Afghan authorities.

“However, Pakistan has all the rights to safeguard its territorial integrity and the lives of the people of Pakistan, and we shall not allow terrorists operating from inside Afghanistan to live in peace,” he said.