23 security personnel martyred, over 200 Taliban, terrorists killed in response: ISPR

At least 23 Pakistan armed forces personnel were martyred and more than 200 Afghan Taliban members and terrorists killed in exchange of heavy cross-border firing last night, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

“Pakistan will continue to exercise its right to defend its people by persistent neutralisation of terror targets if the Taliban-led Afghan government fails to act against terrorists operating from their territory,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

It said Pakistan called upon the Afghan Taliban government to take immediate and verifiable actions to neutralise terrorist groups, operating from their territory. It said if the Taliban government continues to sponsor terrorist outfits, in cohorts with India, for shortsighted objective of destabilising the region, the people and the state of Pakistan will not rest until the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan is completely eliminated.

The ISPR said Afghan Taliban and Indian-sponsored Fitna al Khawarij launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan, along the Pak-Afghan border, last night. The cowardly action, which included fire and few physical raids, was aimed at destabilising the border areas to facilitate terrorism, furthering Fitna al Khawarij’s nefarious designs.

“Exercising the right of self-defence, the alert armed forces of Pakistan repelled the assault decisively all along the border and inflicted heavy casualties on Taliban forces and affiliated Khwarjis. Precision fires and strikes, as well as physical raids were directed against Taliban camps and posts, terrorist training facilities and support networks operating from Afghan territory, including elements linked to Fitna al Khwarij, Fitna al Hindustan and Daesh. All possible measures were taken to avoid collateral damage and to protect civilian lives,” the ISPR said.

As a result of these unrelenting operations, multiple Taliban locations were destroyed all along the border. Twenty-one hostile positions on the Afghan side of border were also briefly physically captured and multiple terrorist training camps, used to plan and facilitate attacks against Pakistan, were rendered inoperative, the ISPR said.

“During overnight skirmishes, twenty-three brave sons of Pakistan embraced shahadat while defending territorial integrity of their beloved country against this outrageous action while twenty-nine soldiers are injured.

“According to credible intelligence estimates and damage assessment, more than two-hundred Taliban and affiliated terrorists have been neutralised while the number of injured is much higher,” it said.

The military’s media wing said the infra-structural damages to Taliban posts, camps, headquarters and support networks of terrorists are extensive, all along the border and range from tactical to operational depth.

The ISPR said the Armed Forces of Pakistan remain ever ready to protect the territorial integrity, life and property of the people of Pakistan. Our resolve to defend Pakistan’s territorial integrity and to defeat those who threaten our security is unwavering.

“While the people of Pakistan prefer constructive diplomacy and dialogue over violence and belligerence, we will not tolerate the treacherous use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan. We have noted with concern that this serious provocation has occurred during the visit of Taliban Foreign Minister to India - the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the region.

“The Taliban Government should shun any ill-begotten notions and prioritize well-being, peace, prosperity and development of Afghan people over irresponsible sabre-rattling,” it said.

The ISPR said last night’s episode vindicates Pakistan’s long-standing position that the Taliban government is actively facilitating the terrorists.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their “full and effective action” in response to Afghanistan’s provocation and for successfully targeting terrorist hideouts inside Afghanistan that were involved in attacks on Pakistan.

The prime minister specifically offered tribute to the 23 security personnel who embraced martyrdom during these successful operations.

He offered prayers for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and expressed heartfelt condolences to their families.

The prime minister also prayed for the swift recovery of the security personnel injured in the operations against the terrorists.

PM Shehbaz expressed pride in the professional competence of the Pakistan Armed Forces. Issued a warning regarding the country’s defence, he said: “There will be no compromise on Pakistan’s defence, and every provocation will be given a full and effective response.”

The prime minister stated that the Pakistan Army has always given a “befitting reply to every type of external aggression.” He asserted that the entire nation stands with Pakistan’s security forces.

He said that Pakistan has repeatedly provided Afghanistan with intelligence regarding terrorist elements, specifically naming “Fitna-e-Khawarij and Fitna-e-Hindustan,” who are operating against Pakistan from Afghan soil.

He further noted that these terrorist organisations have the “support of elements present in Afghanistan.”

The prime minister stated that Pakistan expects the Afghan interim government to ensure that its soil is not used by terrorist elements against Pakistan.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid rich tribute to the brave sons of Pakistani soil who embraced martyrdom due to unprovoked firing by Afghan Taliban and Indian-sponsored terrorists.

On the security forces’ retaliation, Minister Naqvi asserted that the Pakistani personnel delivered a massive blow to the attackers.

“Our valiant young men sent over 200 Afghan Taliban and Indian-sponsored terrorists to hell,” the minister said.

The interior minister saluted the “great sacrifices” of the soldiers and hailed the security forces for their courageous defence of the homeland. He praised the forces for giving a “befitting response” to the attackers.

Naqvi stressed that the security personnel who foiled the nefarious designs of the Afghan Taliban and Indian-sponsored terrorists are the “heroes of the nation.”

“Pakistan’s brave sons set a great example by sacrificing their lives for the defence of the homeland,” he added.

Minister Naqvi extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured personnel. He concluded by affirming that the sacrifices of these brave sons, who laid down their lives for Pakistan’s integrity and defense, will “always be remembered.”