No space for war in nuclearised environment, COAS warns India

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir cautioned on Saturday India that there was “no space for war in a nuclearised environment”, adding that Pakistan will not be intimidated or coerced by rhetoric and will respond “decisively, without hesitation, even to a minor provocation”.

Addressing a passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul, the field marshal said that Pakistan once again came out victorious against a treacherous enemy marked by strategic blindness and naivety, and filled with hubris and rhetoric about its misguided hegemonic ambitions.

“India’s eagerness to adjudge culpability, aversion to neutral investigations and staking self-created evidence was indicative of politicisation of terrorism for vested interests of the ruling regime,” he added.

“Ever since the creation of Pakistan, the armed forces, with full support of the nation, have defended the external and internal frontiers of the country with unfailing resolve, conviction and pride.

“The most recent display of this spirit and resolve of the armed forces of Pakistan during Marka-i-Haq and Operation Bunyanum marsoos has further strengthened the trust and confidence of the people of Pakistan in the competence and far-reaching capabilities of its armed forces by neutralising all threats with remarkable professionalism,“ the field marshal said.

He further said that people of hues and colours, age, gender, ethnicity or creed, stood firm and tall like a wall of steel, leading to a renewed spirit of patriotism and national fervour, which prevails across the length and breadth of Pakistan.

“Our collective success has reenergised and strengthened the proud and illustrious memories of our earlier successes.

“Internally, it has further unified our nation and strengthened our resolve to defend against any threat, whether external or internal. It has reinforced confidence, particularly amongst the youth, that the armed forces of Pakistan are an essential element of national power and trusted with the responsibility to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state.”

Cadets of 37th Technical Graduate Course, 71st Integrated Course and 26th Lady Cadet Course were part of the passing out parade.

A total of forty cadets from various friendly countries including Iraq, Maldives, Yemen, Palestine also passed out.