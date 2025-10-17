PARTLY FACETIOUS: Kundi in Punjabi means a latch

“What strategy and perhaps more importantly formulated by whom was behind Governor Kundi’s initial refusal to accept Gandapur’s resignation?”

“Kundi in Punjabi means a latch; so perhaps…”

“Don’t be facetious, if you recall Gandapur’s first resignation that he also put on his X account was dated 8 October, and he wrote the following: in respectful compliance of the orders of my leader, and Founding Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, it is my honour to tender my resignation from the Office of the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

“Hmmm and four days later he submitted a handwritten resignation to Kundi who claimed that the signatures on the two were different and this is in spite of the fact that not only did Gandapur publicly state that he has resigned but also voted in favour of Afridi as his successor on 13 October – he was one of 90 who voted in favour of Afridi in a house of 145…”

“Ah, woe is me!”

“Excuse me?”

“What has happened to the age-old, revered tradition in our country not to allow mere seats to determine…”

“Shut up. Anyway, I asked who was responsible for the disastrous strategy to delay the oath?”

“I can say with 100 percent certainty it wasn’t any of our economic team leaders – they are programmed to accept all conditions…”

“Don’t be facetious, I didn’t ask who wasn’t, I asked who was.”

“Right Kundi is going to listen to Zardari sahib so perhaps…..”

“Could be, however, Zardari sahib is a master of reconciliation and that requires being fully cognizant of which influencer, if you will, to heed at any moment in time.”

“Didn’t his party chair Bilawal direct Kundi to return to Peshawar and….”

“That was on 13 October, I am not sure, but perhaps the court decision had already been aired by that time.”

“Right, so my question is who was the real influencer?”

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the few PML-N parliamentarians in the provincial assembly and…”

“They need a refresher course on the politics of their province. The rise and fall of Pervez Khattak, the rise and all of…”

“Gotcha, but I would like to state on record that I was very, very, disappointed in the 90 who voted for Afridi, who did not engage in floor crossing as is a time-honoured tradition in this country as is…is…”

“The Pushtoon Jirga?”

“Yes, but wasn’t that overturned by the Taliban through money and…ah, perhaps the money wasn’t there!”

“Perhaps, but let me be nostalgic!”

