BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
BOP 34.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
CPHL 92.97 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.13%)
DCL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
DGKC 244.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
FCCL 57.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
GCIL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.48%)
HUBC 219.14 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.5%)
KEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 102.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 208.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.85%)
PAEL 55.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
POWER 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PPL 186.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.8%)
PREMA 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.5%)
PTC 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.32%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.39%)
SSGC 40.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.88%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
TRG 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (20.11%)
BR100 17,287 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.44%)
BR30 55,443 Increased By 247.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 164,445 Decreased By -1241.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 50,467 Decreased By -456 (-0.9%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-17

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Kundi in Punjabi means a latch

Anjum Ibrahim Published 17 Oct, 2025 06:28am

“What strategy and perhaps more importantly formulated by whom was behind Governor Kundi’s initial refusal to accept Gandapur’s resignation?”

“Kundi in Punjabi means a latch; so perhaps…”

“Don’t be facetious, if you recall Gandapur’s first resignation that he also put on his X account was dated 8 October, and he wrote the following: in respectful compliance of the orders of my leader, and Founding Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, it is my honour to tender my resignation from the Office of the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

“Hmmm and four days later he submitted a handwritten resignation to Kundi who claimed that the signatures on the two were different and this is in spite of the fact that not only did Gandapur publicly state that he has resigned but also voted in favour of Afridi as his successor on 13 October – he was one of 90 who voted in favour of Afridi in a house of 145…”

“Ah, woe is me!”

“Excuse me?”

“What has happened to the age-old, revered tradition in our country not to allow mere seats to determine…”

“Shut up. Anyway, I asked who was responsible for the disastrous strategy to delay the oath?”

“I can say with 100 percent certainty it wasn’t any of our economic team leaders – they are programmed to accept all conditions…”

“Don’t be facetious, I didn’t ask who wasn’t, I asked who was.”

“Right Kundi is going to listen to Zardari sahib so perhaps…..”

“Could be, however, Zardari sahib is a master of reconciliation and that requires being fully cognizant of which influencer, if you will, to heed at any moment in time.”

“Didn’t his party chair Bilawal direct Kundi to return to Peshawar and….”

“That was on 13 October, I am not sure, but perhaps the court decision had already been aired by that time.”

“Right, so my question is who was the real influencer?”

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the few PML-N parliamentarians in the provincial assembly and…”

“They need a refresher course on the politics of their province. The rise and fall of Pervez Khattak, the rise and all of…”

“Gotcha, but I would like to state on record that I was very, very, disappointed in the 90 who voted for Afridi, who did not engage in floor crossing as is a time-honoured tradition in this country as is…is…”

“The Pushtoon Jirga?”

“Yes, but wasn’t that overturned by the Taliban through money and…ah, perhaps the money wasn’t there!”

“Perhaps, but let me be nostalgic!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ali Amin Gandapur PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Kundi in Punjabi means a latch

Flood-related damage poses risks: Macroeconomic conditions remain broadly stable at FY26 outset: SBP

G-24 press briefing: Pakistan working to diversify global trade in local currencies: SBP

NAFSA Ord passed: DPP-AQD merger to align agri trade with world best practices

Spinning units: Production to be monitored via video analytics from Nov 1: FBR

Al-Jomaih and Asiapak at odds over KE stake

Afghan transit cargo halted

PTA distances itself from Rs72bn APC dues dispute

PM says ‘ball in Afghan Taliban’s court’ for permanent ceasefire

FBR Member IR warned: Manual returns omission sparks FTO’s ire

PM assures CM Afridi: Centre ready to work with KP for stability

Read more stories