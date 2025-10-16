BML 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.44%)
BOP 34.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.84%)
CPHL 92.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.78%)
DCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
DGKC 245.55 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.56%)
FCCL 57.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
FFL 21.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
GCIL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.22%)
HUBC 219.80 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (0.81%)
KEL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
KOSM 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.24%)
MLCF 103.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.76%)
NBP 209.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.63%)
PAEL 55.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
POWER 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.71%)
PPL 184.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PREMA 42.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.18%)
PTC 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.37%)
SNGP 131.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.98%)
SSGC 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.07%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.93%)
TREET 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
TRG 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.57%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.9%)
BR100 17,287 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.44%)
BR30 55,443 Increased By 247.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 164,445 Decreased By -1241.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 50,467 Decreased By -456 (-0.9%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Selling hits bourse, KSE-100 settles with over 1,200 points loss

BR Web Desk Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 04:00pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another volatile session on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding over 1,200 points as profit-taking and weak investor sentiment dragged the market lower.

Trading initiated on a positive note, pushing the index to an intraday high of 166,864.89.

However, the market was unable to maintain the momentum as investors resorted to profit-taking in the later part of the session, dragging the KSE-100 to an intra-day low of 164,261.65.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 164,444.71, a decrease of 1,241.67 points or 0.75%.

On the corporate front, Shan A. Ashary, director of KES Power Limited, denied reports claiming Hasan Chishty signed an MoU with a Saudi investor to sell his stake in the company, terming the claims “misleading and factually incorrect.”

On Wednesday, PSX ended on a mixed note as investors opted for profit-taking following a strong rally in the previous session, even as trading volumes surged to exceptional levels. The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 210.36 points, or 0.13%, to settle at 165,686.38 points.

Internationally, stocks rose across most of Asia on Thursday, with the chip sector buoyant following a strong rally among US peers overnight.

A robust start to the earnings season on Wall Street also helped lift the mood. Simmering trade frictions between Beijing and Washington increased the appeal of safe havens like gold - which renewed a record high - and the Japanese yen, while undercutting the dollar. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.8%, with chip- and artificial intelligence-related shares boosting the index.

Taiwanese shares climbed 1.4%, South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 1.8% and Australia’s equity benchmark added 1.1%, with all three touching lifetime highs.

Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares were also higher after an initial wobble, despite the drag from trade tensions.

US stock futures were overall flat following a 0.4% gain for the S&P 500 and a 0.6% rise for the tech-heavy Nasdaq overnight.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) IMF and Pakistan kse 100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Selling hits bourse, KSE-100 settles with over 1,200 points loss

Rupee records minor gain against US dollar

Security forces eliminate 34 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

KE parent company rejects claims of stake sale to Saudi investor

Aurangzeb showcases Pakistan’s investment potential to US DFC

Pak-Kazakh joint military exercise Dostarym-V underway:ISPR

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Pakistan claim second spot in World Test Championship after victory over Proteas

Punjab govt seeks ban on ‘extremist group,’ announces crackdown on hate speech

China says it supports Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire

Read more stories