BML 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
BOP 35.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
CPHL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.4%)
DCL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
DGKC 245.55 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.56%)
FCCL 57.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
FFL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.37%)
GCIL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.71%)
HUBC 218.39 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.16%)
KEL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.08%)
MLCF 103.71 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.21%)
NBP 211.90 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.63%)
PAEL 56.57 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.73%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.25%)
PPL 184.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PREMA 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PRL 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.46%)
PTC 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.42%)
SNGP 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.64%)
SSGC 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.76%)
TELE 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.85%)
TPLP 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.93%)
TREET 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.22%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.3%)
BR100 17,469 Increased By 105.2 (0.61%)
BR30 55,780 Increased By 584.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 166,426 Increased By 739.5 (0.45%)
KSE30 51,071 Increased By 147.9 (0.29%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia stocks join Wall Street rally, gold at record high on trade angst

  • Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.8%, with chip- and artificial intelligence-related shares boosting the index
Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2025 08:19am

TOKYO: Stocks rose across most of Asia on Thursday, with the chip sector buoyant following a strong rally among U.S. peers overnight.

A robust start to the earnings season on Wall Street also helped lift the mood. Simmering trade frictions between Beijing and Washington increased the appeal of safe havens like gold - which renewed a record high - and the Japanese yen, while undercutting the dollar.

Crude oil gained after U.S. President Donald Trump said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged his country would stop buying oil from Russia, which supplies about one-third of its imports.

Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.8%, with chip- and artificial intelligence-related shares boosting the index.

Taiwanese shares climbed 1.4%, South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 1.8% and Australia’s equity benchmark added 1.1%, with all three touching lifetime highs.

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC reports earnings later in the day, after Dutch chip-making tool manufacturer ASML reported third-quarter orders and operating income above market expectations, underpinned by booming AI investment.

Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares were also higher after an initial wobble, despite the drag from trade tensions.

U.S. stock futures were overall flat following a 0.4% gain for the S&P 500 and a 0.6% rise for the tech-heavy Nasdaq overnight.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index surged 3%.

Optimism over the AI narrative and signs of economic strength from robust U.S. bank earnings stole the spotlight for stock investors, even with Trump pronouncing late Wednesday that the U.S. is “in a trade war with China” - which markets had already concluded from recent comments from both sides.

Gold rose another 0.6% in the latest session to reach an unprecedented $4,234.41 per ounce .

The dollar sagged for a third straight session, dropping 0.2% against a basket of major peers .

It slipped as much as 0.4% to 150.51 yen , putting the psychologically key 150 line in focus. It also eased 0.4% to 0.7943 Swiss franc , another traditional haven currency.

The euro added 0.2% to $1.1667.

There were some hopeful signs of calming trade tensions, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saying an extension of the current tariff reprieve was possible, and that Trump still expected to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea later this month.

“The brinkmanship between the U.S. and China hasn’t dissipated yet,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com.

“It will only simmer down completely when the Chinese back off the threat of rare earth export curbs and the U.S. reverse the tariff hike to 100% slated for November 1. Until then, trepidation will remain in the markets.”

Trump’s trade manoeuvres also lifted oil off five-month lows, with Brent crude futures up 0.9% at $62.48 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures also adding 0.9% to trade at $58.81.

On Wednesday, the U.S. president said India would halt oil purchases from its top supplier Russia, and Washington would next try to get China to do the same as it intensifies efforts to cut off Moscow’s energy revenues and pressure it to negotiate a peace deal in Ukraine.

asian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Asia stocks join Wall Street rally, gold at record high on trade angst

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points in early trade

Aurangzeb briefs Saudi counterpart on PIA, airport privatization drive

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

IMF projects 0.4pc hike in net debt

Oil prices up 1% after Trump says India promised to stop buying Russian oil

CCoIGCT approves bid offer for FWBL sell-off

Growth rate: IMF vs WEO: competing forecasts

Pakistan, IMF reach SLA

Third parties: PD allows Discos to outsource manpower

Read more stories