KCA decreases spot rate by Rs200 per maund

Recorder Report Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 08:11am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,300 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also said that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 15,700 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,700 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,600 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,200 per40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,300 per maund.

1400 bales of Dadu were sold in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki, 1600 bales of Kandiyaro were sold at Rs 15,700 per maund., 1400 bales of Saleh Pat, 200 bales of Mehrab Pur, 800 bales of Kotri Kabeer, 800 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 15,400 per maund, 1200 bales of Sui Gas, 400 bales of Rani Pur, 600 bales of Kumb, 800 bales of Rasollabad were sold in between Rs 15,250 to Rs 15,400 per maund, 600 bales of Sanghar, 1400 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,400 per maund, 400 bales of Chogagi were sold in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 800 bales of Mian Wali were sold in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 1100 bales of Yazman Mandi, 400 bales of Kahror Lal Ahsan, 200 bales of Kichi Wala were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund and 400 bales of Harpoonabad were sold at Rs 15,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per Kg.

