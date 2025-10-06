Arrest warrants issued for Omar Ayub, Waqas, Zartaj in Sangjani rally case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has issued arrest warrants for three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders — Omar Ayub, Sheikh Waqas Akram, and Zartaj Gul — in connection with the Sangjani rally case.

The court has ordered the relevant authorities to arrest and produce the three leaders before the court, the PTI wrote on one of its social media platforms.

As per the news shared by Waqas on his X account, ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued the arrest warrant after hearing the arguments.

Clashes erupted between PTI supporters and Islamabad police on September 8, 2024, as the party held a rally outside the federal capital city to demand the release of former prime minister Imran Khan and protest their political marginalisation.

Following that on September 9 and 10, at least 10 PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) were arrested across Islamabad.

An ATC on February 10 extended the interim bail of PTI leader Omar and others in the case pertaining to PTI’s Sangjani jalsa.