Sangjani area rally: ATC adjourns hearings in cases against PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday adjourned hearings in cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and leaders over a rally held in the Sangjani area of federal capital.

Copies of the charge sheets related to the case against PTI activists were distributed in court. The next hearing to frame charges against the accused was scheduled for August 12, the court said.

Separately, in another case at Sangjani police station, PTI leader Asad Qaiser, accused of running over police officers with a vehicle, had his pre-arrest bail extended.

