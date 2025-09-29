Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

The Pakistani strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10:30am, the currency was hovering at 281.20, a gain of Re0.17 against the US dollar

During the previous week, the Pakistani rupee eked out a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating by Re0.09 or 0.03% in the inter-bank market. The local unit closed at 281.37, against 281.46 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar was on the defensive on Monday ahead of a slew of US economic releases that could provide further clarity on the Federal Reserve’s rate path, while the growing risk of a government shutdown there also came into sharp focus.

Currency moves were largely subdued in the early Asian session, though the dollar gave up some gains after ending last week stronger on the back of reduced Fed rate-cut bets.

Against the yen, the US dollar was down 0.2% to 149.24, after having risen over 1% against the Japanese currency last week.

The euro rose 0.15% to $1.1717, while sterling edged 0.11% higher to $1.3418.

Top of investors’ minds was a looming US government shutdown should Congress fail to pass a funding bill before the fiscal year ends on Tuesday.

Without passage of funding legislation, parts of the government would close on Wednesday, the first day of the US government’s 2026 fiscal year.

That would have implications for the release of Friday’s closely watched nonfarm payrolls report.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Monday after Iraq’s Kurdistan region resumed crude oil exports via Turkiye over the weekend and as OPEC+ plans another oil output hike in November, adding to global supplies.

Brent crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.5%, to $69.79 a barrel by 0330 GMT, after settling at the highest since July 31 on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $65.29 a barrel, down 43 cents, or 0.7%, giving back most of Friday’s gains.

This is an intra-day update