A marginal gain

Recorder Review Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:56am

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee eked out marginal gain against the US dollar for another week, appreciating by Re0.09 or 0.03 percent in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 281.37, against 281.46 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). In a key development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited American companies to invest in the country during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Sharif, along with Field Marshal Asim Munir, met Trump during the previous week, in a further sign of warming relations with the United States.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had pledged support to Pakistan amid the flood situation. The remarks came during a ceremony where the Government of Pakistan and a consortium of 18 banks signed Rs1.225 trillion financing facility agreements, which the prime minister attended virtually from New York.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by USD22 million on a weekly basis, reaching USD14.38 billion as of September 19, 2025. Total liquid foreign reserves stood at USD19.79 billion, while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to USD5.41 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR gained 4 paise for buying and 10 paise for selling against USD, closing at 281.94 and 282.40, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 2.35 rupees for buying and 2.24 rupees for selling, closing at 329.41 and 332.81, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 18 paise for both buying and selling, closing at 76.92 and 77.70, respectively. Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 5 paise for both buying and selling, closing at 75.09 and 75.77, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 281.37

Offer Close Rs. 281.57

Bid Open Rs. 281.55

Offer Open Rs. 281.75

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 281.94

Offer Close Rs. 282.40

Bid Open Rs. 282.06

Offer Open Rs. 282.61

=========================================

