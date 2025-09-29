BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
BOP 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.25%)
CPHL 99.82 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.31%)
DCL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
DGKC 272.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.29%)
FCCL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
FFL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.82%)
GCIL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
HUBC 233.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.23%)
KEL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KOSM 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
LOTCHEM 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
MLCF 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
NBP 195.70 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.59%)
PAEL 56.20 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
POWER 19.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 208.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.2%)
PREMA 46.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.84%)
PTC 29.14 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.86%)
SNGP 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
SSGC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TREET 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1%)
TRG 75.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.97%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
BR100 16,888 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 55,411 Decreased By -88.6 (-0.16%)
KSE100 162,149 Decreased By -108.4 (-0.07%)
KSE30 49,671 Decreased By -52.3 (-0.11%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar on the defensive before data releases, risk of US government shutdown

  • Against the yen , the dollar was down 0.2% to 149.24
Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 09:48am

SINGAPORE: The dollar was on the defensive on Monday ahead of a slew of U.S. economic releases that could provide further clarity on the Federal Reserve’s rate path, while the growing risk of a government shutdown there also came into sharp focus.

Currency moves were largely subdued in the early Asian session, though the dollar gave up some gains after ending last week stronger on the back of reduced Fed rate-cut bets.

Against the yen , the dollar was down 0.2% to 149.24, after having risen over 1% against the Japanese currency last week.

The euro rose 0.15% to $1.1717, while sterling edged 0.11% higher to $1.3418.

Top of investors’ minds was a looming U.S. government shutdown should Congress fail to pass a funding bill before the fiscal year ends on Tuesday.

Without passage of funding legislation, parts of the government would close on Wednesday, the first day of the U.S. government’s 2026 fiscal year.

That would have implications for the release of Friday’s closely watched nonfarm payrolls report.

“I think the assumption will be that if we’re going to have a government shutdown, we won’t have the payrolls numbers. So… how do you trade the non-release of a number? You can’t,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX research at National Australia Bank.

“The Fed meeting is not till the end of October. So I guess the working assumption will be that if we go into a shutdown, hopefully it won’t last sufficiently long. The numbers will still be available and published prior to the October meeting. I guess that’s really what’s important.”

Ahead of Friday’s jobs report, investors will also get figures on job openings, private payrolls, the ISM manufacturing PMI, among others, for further clues on the health of the U.S. economy.

A run of resilient U.S. economic data in recent times has pushed back against expectations of aggressive Fed rate cuts, with markets now pricing in about 40 basis points worth of easing by December.

In other currencies, the Aussie was last 0.15% higher at $0.6557, while the New Zealand dollar ticked up 0.07% to $0.5780.

The Reserve Bank of Australia announces its rate decision on Tuesday, where expectations are for the central bank to stand pat on rates.

Yuan Yen US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Dollar on the defensive before data releases, risk of US government shutdown

PSX rally pushes KSE-100 close to 163,000 level amid broad-based buying

IMF talks with MoF kick off in Islamabad

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan, US explore blockchain cooperation

NGC’s ‘non-performance’: IWSG project contractors serve suspension notices

Oil slips as Kurdistan crude exports resume, OPEC+ plans output hike

Section 147 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Taxpayers must deposit 90pc advance tax: ATIR Multan

Power Cement to set up 7.5MW wind captive power plant under Rs1.5bn deal with BCEM

Digital fund transfers now instant, real-time settlements: SBP

Suryakumar says India ‘denied’ the trophy after Asia Cup win

Read more stories