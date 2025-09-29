BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
CPHL 100.35 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.85%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-1.49%)
FCCL 59.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.53%)
FFL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
GCIL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
HUBC 231.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.65%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
MLCF 108.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.9%)
NBP 198.51 Increased By ▲ 5.88 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.55 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
POWER 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
PPL 207.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.87%)
PREMA 46.93 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.34%)
PRL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.41%)
PTC 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.42%)
SNGP 137.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.61%)
TREET 30.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.6%)
TRG 77.59 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (3.22%)
WTL 1.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 281.35 against the greenback
Recorder Report Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 04:07pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the currency settled at 281.35, a gain of Re0.02 against the greenback.

During the previous week, the Pakistani rupee eked out a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating by Re0.09 or 0.03% in the inter-bank market. The local unit closed at 281.37, against 281.46 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar was on the defensive on Monday ahead of a slew of US economic releases that could provide further clarity on the Federal Reserve’s rate path, while the growing risk of a government shutdown there also came into sharp focus.

Currency moves were largely subdued in the early Asian session, though the dollar gave up some gains after ending last week stronger on the back of reduced Fed rate-cut bets.

Against the yen, the US dollar was down 0.2% to 149.24, after having risen over 1% against the Japanese currency last week.

The euro rose 0.15% to $1.1717, while sterling edged 0.11% higher to $1.3418.

At the top of investors’ minds was a looming US government shutdown should Congress fail to pass a funding bill before the fiscal year ends on Tuesday.

Without passage of funding legislation, parts of the government would close on Wednesday, the first day of the US government’s 2026 fiscal year.

That would have implications for the release of Friday’s closely watched nonfarm payrolls report.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell by more than 1% on Monday as OPEC+ plans for another increase to oil output in November, and the resumption of oil exports by Iraq’s Kurdistan region via Turkey raised the global supply outlook.

Brent crude futures dropped $1.01, or 1.4%, to $69.12 a barrel by 1019 GMT after settling at their highest since July 31 on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.11, or 1.7%, at $64.61.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate Kibor interbank buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates buying and

Comments

200 characters

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to respond to aggression through mutual consultation: PM Shehbaz

Records tumble: KSE-100 settles above 163,000 level amid broad-based buying

Gold’s glitter dims for Pakistan weddings amid soaring prices

Income tax returns must be filed by Sept 30, clarifies FBR

SBP unveils interest-free financing scheme for e-bikes, e-rickshaws

PMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms in Karachi till October 2

Etihad Airways returns to Peshawar after a decade

Gold prices in pakistan cross Rs400,000 per tola, hit new record

Mohsin Naqvi slams Modi for drawing parallel between Asia Cup win, military clash

Read more stories