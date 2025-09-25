BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BOP 26.15 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.06%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (3.45%)
DCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
DGKC 253.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.32%)
FCCL 59.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.21%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.50 Increased By ▲ 6.81 (3.16%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
MLCF 107.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 188.30 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 55.03 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.16%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
POWER 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.62%)
PPL 201.81 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.64%)
PREMA 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.9%)
PRL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.42%)
PTC 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.03%)
SNGP 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.04%)
SSGC 44.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TREET 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
TRG 78.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.18%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Markets

PSX scales new all-time high amid optimism on circular debt measures

  • Positive sentiment prevailed throughout trading session
BR Web Desk Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 03:56pm

Buying rally continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, as optimism over government measures to address the crippling circular debt pushed the KSE-100 Index to settle at a new all-time high.

Positive sentiments prevailed throughout the trading session, pushing the KSE-100 to hit an intra-day high of 159,537.60.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 159,280.09, an increase of 1,043.42 points or 0.66%.

In a key development revolving the power sector, the government and a consortium of 18 banks have signed Rs1.225 trillion financing facility agreement, a senior government official who attended the ceremony told Business Recorder.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House today. The meeting comes weeks after the two countries agreed to a trade deal.

On Wednesday, the PSX closed higher after a volatile session as the KSE 100 index settled at 158,236.68 points, gaining 291.65 points or 0.18%.

Globally, Asian shares took a breather from their recent rally on Thursday as investors positioned for month- and quarter-end flows, while the Japanese yen tested fresh lows against the euro and a surging Swiss franc.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures inched up 0.1% ahead of a lineup of Federal Reserve officials, whose remarks will be closely watched for their views on interest rates. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said further rate cuts will likely be needed but the timing remained unclear.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell had struck a cautious tone about further rate cuts, after the central bank delivered the first easing this year just last week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2%, having rallied 5.5% for the month and 9% for the quarter. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.1%, after jumping 7% for the month and 13% for the quarter.

Chinese blue chips were flat, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.2%.

