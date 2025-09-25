BML 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
BOP 26.32 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.44%)
CNERGY 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.68%)
CPHL 101.75 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (3.46%)
DCL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 254.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.13%)
FCCL 59.62 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.5%)
FFL 21.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.78%)
GCIL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.83%)
HUBC 223.31 Increased By ▲ 8.21 (3.82%)
KEL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.19%)
KOSM 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.56%)
MLCF 107.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
NBP 189.98 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.13%)
PAEL 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.39%)
PIBTL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.68%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.36%)
PPL 201.50 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (2.45%)
PREMA 48.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.92%)
PRL 36.83 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.71%)
PTC 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
SNGP 137.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.5%)
SSGC 44.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.74%)
TELE 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
TREET 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.43%)
TRG 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.83%)
BR100 16,488 Increased By 134.5 (0.82%)
BR30 54,396 Increased By 974.7 (1.82%)
KSE100 159,159 Increased By 922.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 48,556 Increased By 320.4 (0.66%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian stock rally pauses for breath, yen struggles against crosses

  • MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2%, having rallied 5.5% for the month and 9% for the quarter
Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2025 10:41am

SYDNEY: Asian shares took a breather from their recent rally on Thursday as investors positioned for month- and quarter-end flows, while the Japanese yen tested fresh lows against the euro and a surging Swiss franc.

Oil prices slipped, after surging over 2% overnight to seven-week peaks as a surprise drop in US crude inventories added to supply worries amid export issues in Iraq, Venezuela and Russia.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures inched up 0.1% ahead of a lineup of Federal Reserve officials, whose remarks will be closely watched for their views on interest rates.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said further rate cuts will likely be needed but the timing remained unclear.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell had struck a cautious tone about further rate cuts, after the central bank delivered the first easing this year just last week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2%, having rallied 5.5% for the month and 9% for the quarter.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.1%, after jumping 7% for the month and 13% for the quarter. Chinese blue chips were flat, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.2%.

“Depending on whether funds are mandated to rebalance monthly or quarterly, the rebalancing flows should result in selling in US and Japanese indices,” said Tony Sycamore, analyst at IG.

“While the German and Australian stock markets are likely to be the beneficiaries of rebalancing buying.”

Overnight, Wall Street closed lower for a second straight session as investors booked profits from record-high stocks.

Futures still imply a 92% chance for a rate cut from the Fed in October, but the total expected easing has faded to 100 bps, from 125 bps a few weeks ago.

Next up, the spotlight will be on US economic data, including the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures report on Friday and the final estimate for second-quarter GDP on Thursday, while the prospect of a government shutdown looms large.

The Treasuries market see-sawed as markets absorbed a huge amount of higher corporate and government bond supply.

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury note yield was flat at 4.1408%, having risen 3 basis points overnight, reversing Monday’s fall.

The Treasury Department will auction $44 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday, following auctions of five-year and two-year notes earlier in the week.

In foreign exchange markets, the dollar slipped 0.1% to 148.77 yen, having gained 0.9% overnight.

The yen was the biggest loser overnight, hitting an over one-year low on the euro at 174.78, just above a record low of 175.9.

It also hit an all-time trough on the Swiss franc at 187.30 yen.

The Swiss National Bank is expected to hold its policy rate at zero later in the day, its first pause since late 2023.

In commodity markets, spot gold prices were flat at $3,739 an ounce, having slipped 0.7% overnight in the face of a strong dollar.

US crude slipped 0.4% to $64.73 a barrel, while Brent was off 0.3% at $69.11.

“Brent oil futures have continued to find support in the $65-70/bbl range despite market forecasts of a deep oversupply in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026,” said Vivek Dhar, a commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Dhar added there is a slight upside risk to his call for a further drop in Brent prices to $60 a barrel next quarter.

asian shares

Comments

200 characters

Asian stock rally pauses for breath, yen struggles against crosses

ECC approves commercial import of used vehicles

Govt assures no extra burden on power consumers in Rs1.23tr debt plan

Rs1.225trn deal inked to reduce power sector’s CD

Oil pulls back from 7-week high as traders ponder supply-demand uncertainty

Buying spree lifts PSX amid optimism on circular debt measures

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Joint Chambers of Commerce & Industry at global level: DGTO invites proposals on formulating new framework

Senate panel for revisiting PRI policy framework

Rs3.5bn subsidy approved for Raast Person-to-Merchant QR payments

Din Textile Mills to expand value-added home textile operations

Read more stories