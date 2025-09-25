Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025

The Pakistani registered a gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the currency settled at 281.41, a decline of Re0.02 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the local unit closed at 281.43.

Internationally, the US dollar was steady on Thursday, holding its overnight gains, as traders weighed the prospect of a measured Fed easing cycle in the wake of a cautious tone from policymakers while awaiting data that may outline the impact of tariffs.

Traders have priced in 43 basis points of easing in the remaining two policy meetings this year, although comments from officials, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, indicate that a lot will depend on the upcoming inflation and labour data.

The lack of clarity and consensus on future easing has meant traders are no longer fully pricing in a cut next month. The US dollar has ground higher since the Fed lowered interest rates last week, as expected.

The euro last bought $1.17425, steady in early Asian hours after dropping 0.6% in the previous session. Sterling was little changed at $1.3451 after also slipping 0.6% on Wednesday.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other units, was at 97.813, hovering near a three-week high. The index is on the cusp of eking out a gain for the month.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased in Asian trade on Thursday, retreating from the previous session’s seven-week high, as investors took money off the table in anticipation of slower winter demand and the return of Kurdish supplies.

Brent futures slipped 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $69.12 a barrel by 0637 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $64.77 a barrel.

Both benchmarks gained 2.5% on Wednesday to stand at their highest since August 1, driven by a surprise drop in US weekly crude inventories and concerns that Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure could disrupt supplies.