Pakistan

Bilawal demands govt to seek international aid for flood victims

  • It is standard practice for disasters of this scale internationally, says PPP chairman
BR Web Desk Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 03:07pm
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari posing for a picture along flood victims. Photo: Facebook/@BilawalBhuttoZardariPk/File
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari posing for a picture along flood victims. Photo: Facebook/@BilawalBhuttoZardariPk/File

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday demanded the government to seek aid from international donors and countries for flood victims in line with the UN mechanisms.

“…the delay by the government to initiate their international appeal for assistance through UN mechanisms is beyond comprehension,” Bilawal wrote in a post on X.

He said it was a standard practice for disasters of this scale internationally. It was done for the last floods when he was foreign minister, before that during the 2010 floods and the 2005 earthquake as well, he maintained. “Countries all over the world do the same within the first 72 hours of such disasters,” he asserted, adding there was no excuse to deprive the millions flood affected people from this assistance.

“We demand the government initiate this process immediately.”

Sindh: ‘A highrisk flood emergency’

The PPP chairman also said that his party would be presenting resolutions in all provincial assemblies, the National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan in line with the above.

Meanwhile, he also welcomed the federal government decision to announce climate and agricultural emergency following the PPPs demand.

However, the federal government has still not announce relief through the Benazir Income Support Programme for flood impacted districts especially Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and especially south Punjab. “This is despite PM Shehbaz Sharif having told me personally it would be done,” he said.

Punjab CS orders expansion of flood relief camps in Alipur

Bilawal also said following his visits to flood impacted areas of central Punjab, south Punjab and Sindh, he had had meetings with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and the provincial agriculture minister on what can be done at a provincial level to support the agricultural community given it was the most devastated sector.

“We look forward to support from the federal government as well on these initiatives,” he added.

On the other hand, UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott on Friday called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and expressed UK’s full solidarity with Pakistan in responding to the devastating impacts of the floods and ongoing monsoon season, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

She noted the UK’s £3 million in emergency relief and response with further humanitarian support to follow, including on recovery, in coordination with the Pakistani government and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

“The DPM/FM appreciated this timely commitment, as well as UK’s understanding of the scale of devastation and the urgent needs of the hour, and conveyed gratitude for UK’s solidarity in relief & recovery efforts,” the FO said.

The two dignitaries also discussed bilateral relations, importance of high-level exchanges, and recent regional and international developments.

