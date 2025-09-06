Sindh: ‘A highrisk flood emergency’

KARACHI: Panic is spreading across Sindh as authorities warn that the River Indus is on the verge of unleashing raging floods through the lower basin from today until September 13.

The settlements along the riverbanks are under immediate threat, with officials calling for early evacuations to safe areas and strict compliance with district administration orders.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday declared the situation a high-risk flood emergency, warning that lives and livelihoods in the lower Indus basin hang in the balance. The river, already swollen, is expected to surge further as fresh monsoon currents sweep into Sindh.

A powerful weather system moving west from Madhya Pradesh in India is set to fuel days of relentless rain and thunderstorms. Beginning on September 6, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast to drench Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, and Jamshoro districts.

The rains are expected to continue through September 10, striking in sudden bursts that could overwhelm drainage systems and drown low-lying settlements.

From September 7 to 10, Dadu, Larkana, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Jacobabad, and Ghotki will also come under the grip of widespread showers, with the risk of riverine flooding compounding the situation. Karachi faces its own spell of thunderstorms and heavy showers stretching from September 7 to 11, adding to fears of urban chaos.

The River Indus system is already showing signs of strain. Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri barrages are currently witnessing low-level floods, but the situation is deteriorating. Officials warn that the Indus at Guddu could reach a very high flood stage by September 7.

