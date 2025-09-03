Sharjeel urges people to leave Katcha areas at the earliest

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the people of Katcha have very little time left, so it is crucial to move to safe places in time to avoid major losses.

He appealed to the people of Katcha areas to immediately move to their relatives’ homes or to the relief camps set up by the Sindh government.

He said the floods across the country have caused severe devastation in various areas, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, and that this wave is now about to enter Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025