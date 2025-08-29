BML 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
BOP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
CNERGY 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.87%)
CPHL 90.30 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.95%)
DCL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.28%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 54.24 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (6.21%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.87%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.71%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
KOSM 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.39%)
MLCF 103.00 Increased By ▲ 7.14 (7.45%)
NBP 150.45 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.95%)
PAEL 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (7.4%)
POWER 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.17%)
PPL 179.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.82%)
PREMA 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
PRL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
PTC 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.12%)
SNGP 116.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.99%)
SSGC 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TREET 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
TRG 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.86%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistani rupee registers 16th successive gain against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 281.77 against US dollar
Recorder Report Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 04:49pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum, appreciating 0.01% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the rupee settled at 281.77, a gain of Re0.03 against the greenback. This was rupee’s 16th consecutive gain against the greenback.

On Thursday, the local unit closed the session at 281.80.

Internationally, the US dollar wobbled on Friday, poised for a 2% drop in August against major currencies on rising odds of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates next month while worries about the threats to the US central bank’s independence linger.

President Donald Trump’s campaign to exert more influence over monetary policy, including attempts to fire Lisa Cook, one of the Fed’s governors, has weighed on the dollar. Cook filed a lawsuit claiming Trump has no power to remove her from office.

The legal battle is the latest chapter in Trump’s attempts to reshape the central bank after repeatedly criticizing the Fed and its Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates.

Currency markets started Friday tentatively, with the euro little changed at $1.1675, on course for a 2% gain in August. Sterling last bought $1.3509 and the Japanese yen fetched 146.97 per dollar.

The Australian dollar was steady at $0.6533, set for a 1.6% gain in the month.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, was at 97.917, on course for a 2% decline in the month.

The index is down nearly 10% this year as erratic US trade policies drove investors towards alternative assets.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Friday but are set for a weekly gain, caught between expectations of lower demand as the end of summer nears in the United States, the world’s biggest consumer, and uncertainty about the availability of Russian supply.

Brent crude futures for October delivery, which will expire on Friday, fell 39 cents, or 0.6%, at $68.23 at 0641 GMT, while the more active contract for November slid 38 cents, or 0.6%, to $67.60.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.6%, at $64.21.

Brent is set for a weekly gain of 0.6%, while WTI is set to climb by 0.8%.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani rupee registers 16th successive gain against US dollar

Downpour, water discharge by India likely to trigger severe flood in Ravi river

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points

At least 20 dead as ‘exceptionally high’ floods continue to threaten Punjab amid heavy rain forecast

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

Pakistani scientist bags ‘Best Young Researcher Award’ at Global Youth Forum

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,200 in Pakistan

European Organisation for Nuclear Research concludes review of Pakistan’s associate membership

Govt finalising key industrial policies for next five years

Pakistan’s largest E&P revamps corporate identity

Read more stories