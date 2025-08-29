BML 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
Pakistan

ADB announces $3mn emergency grant for Pakistan flood relief

  • This monsoon season so far, over 800 people have died in Pakistan in rain/flood related incidents, according to NDMA
Rehan Ayub Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 10:23pm
Flood-affected people evacuate on a boat amid rising water levels after heavy rainfall in the Haqu Wala village of Pakistan’s Kasur district on August 24, 2025. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
Flood-affected people evacuate on a boat amid rising water levels after heavy rainfall in the Haqu Wala village of Pakistan’s Kasur district on August 24, 2025. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide a $3 million grant to Pakistan from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund to support emergency flood relief efforts in the country, according to a ADB statement on Friday.

This monsoon season so far, over 800 people have died in Pakistan in rain/flood related incidents, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

“Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda extended condolences for the lives lost and individuals affected by the widespread monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan. Demonstrating ADB’s rapid response capability, Mr Kanda announced that ADB will provide, upon request of the Government of Pakistan, a $3 million grant from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund to support emergency relief efforts,” the statement read.

“Pakistan is experiencing devastating flooding that has displaced families and communities, and ADB stands firmly with Pakistan during this crisis,” said Kanda.

“When disasters strike, we respond quickly to help communities rebuild with dignity. This emergency support reflects our enduring commitment to Pakistan’s people through both immediate humanitarian needs and long-term development.”

Flooding in Pakistan from water flowing downstream from India was made worse by New Delhi’s suspension of a river-sharing treaty and the collapse of the gates on an Indian barrage, Pakistani officials said on Friday.

Torrential monsoon rains ravaged neighboring adversaries India and Pakistan this week, with further heavy downpours forecast for this weekend. On Friday, flood waters hit the outskirts of the country’s second biggest city, Lahore, and threatened to submerge the major town of Jhang, in the worst flooding in almost 40 years in that part of the country.

Floodwaters in the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers flooded the surrounding villages, while the crops were also destroyed.

ADB president is on a 3-day visit to Pakistan, during which he met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

They discussed transformative investments, enhanced private sector engagement, and Pakistan’s role as a strategic supplier of critical minerals for the global clean energy transition, according to the statement.

“Their discussions covered ADB’s significant capital investments in transport, energy, and urban infrastructure as well as human capital development through education and health programmes.”

Kanda welcomed the Pakistan government’s progress on reforms, noting the sovereign ratings upgrades by major credit rating agencies underpinned by a “significant improvement in domestic resource mobilisation”.

He reaffirmed ADB’s commitment to deepening the partnership with Pakistan.

“They also discussed ADB’s approval on August 21 of a $410 million financing package for the Reko Diq Mining Project, marking ADB’s return to mining sector financing after a 40-year absence. One of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits, Reko Diq will position Pakistan as a strategic supplier of critical minerals for the global clean energy transition.”

ADB has been supporting Pakistan since the country became a founding member in 1966, committing more than $43 billion to promote inclusive growth and improve infrastructure, energy, transport, and social services. ADB’s current sovereign portfolio includes 44 operations valued at about $9 billion, as per ADB data.

