BML 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
BOP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 88.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.19%)
DCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 192.80 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (2.22%)
FCCL 51.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.94%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GCIL 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
HUBC 163.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.21%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
LOTCHEM 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
MLCF 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.29%)
NBP 151.30 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.52%)
PAEL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.74%)
POWER 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.7%)
PPL 177.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.29%)
PREMA 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
PRL 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.72%)
PTC 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.21%)
SNGP 114.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
SSGC 39.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,015 Increased By 43.1 (0.29%)
BR30 43,277 Increased By 252.4 (0.59%)
KSE100 147,796 Increased By 452.9 (0.31%)
KSE30 45,036 Increased By 159.2 (0.35%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices fall on demand concerns, but headed for weekly gain

  • Brent crude futures for October delivery , which will expire on Friday, fell 50 cents, or 0.7%, at $68.12
Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 08:06am

TOKYO: Oil prices fell on Friday but are set for a weekly gain, caught between expectations of lower demand in the U.S., the world’s biggest oil user, as the summer demand period is ending and uncertainty around the availability of Russian supply.

Brent crude futures for October delivery , which will expire on Friday, fell 50 cents, or 0.7%, at $68.12 at 0126 GMT, while the more active contract for November slid 46 cents, or 0.7%, to $67.52.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 45 cents, or 0.7%, at $64.15. Both benchmarks climbed on Thursday.

Brent is set for a weekly gain of 0.6% while WTI is set to climb by 0.8%.

Prices gained earlier in the week after Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil export terminals but then dropped sharply as the market looked ahead to the end of the U.S. summer driving demand period with the Labor Day holiday on Monday and as more supply from major producers becomes available with the end of voluntary output cuts.

“Concerns that U.S. fuel demand will ease as the driving season ends after the Labour Day holiday weighed on the market,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist of Nissan Securities Investment, a unit of Nissan Securities.

“Still, uncertainty lingers over whether U.S. and Europe may tighten sanctions against Russia following its attack on Ukraine, and over the potential impact of U.S. tariffs on India, making investors reluctant to take large positions,” he said.

Following the Ukrainian attacks on Sunday on Russia’s Ust-Luga terminal, its main export site on the Baltic Sea for its Urals crude, operations will be cut by about half in September to about 350,000 barrels per day, sources said on Thursday.

Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Thursday that killed 23 people have raised concerns the U.S. may respond with tighter sanctions.

Investors are also watching for India’s response to pressure from the U.S. to stop buying Russian oil, after Trump doubled tariffs on imports from India to as much as 50% on Wednesday.

Still, Russian oil exports to India are set to rise in September, traders said, defying the U.S. pressure. Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, may cut October crude oil prices for Asian buyers amid ample supply and weaker demand, refining sources said.

Russian crude supplies to Hungary and Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline have restarted after an outage caused by a Ukrainian attack in Russia last week, Hungarian oil company MOL and Slovakia’s economy minister said on Thursday.

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices fall on demand concerns, but headed for weekly gain

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

G2G framework: Plan approved to hand over Islamabad Airport operations to UAE

RLNG arrears recovery: PD-private sector ‘alliance’ takes on Ogra

Ogra-determined rates: CCoE set to allow SNGPL, SSGCL to provide RLNG connections

Consolidated financial statements: SBP posts record profit of Rs2.5trn for FY25

Pakistan’s largest E&P revamps corporate identity

Flood impact on agriculture: NEECA holds roundtable to address need for energy efficiency

Industrial sector: PAC steps up pressure on Ogra, SNGPL for Rs51.3bn recovery

Toll manufacturing: SHC disposes of pleas on ST collection after FBR-SRB statement

Read more stories