BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Print 2025-08-20

PSX historic milestone: Steady economic improvement yields results: PM

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed great satisfaction as the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 index surpassed the historic level of 150,000 basis points, marking a significant milestone for the country’s financial markets.

In a statement issued here, the prime minister thanked the business community for their continued confidence in government policies. He attributed this milestone to the steady improvement in the country’s economic conditions, highlighting the resilience of investors and traders who have restored trust in Pakistan’s market. “The nation is on a path of development, but further efforts are still needed,” Sharif said, underscoring the ongoing commitment of the government’s economic team.

PM derives satisfaction from PSX surge

He praised their relentless work in steering the economy through challenging times and acknowledged the determination of the business community to sustain economic activity even during difficult periods.

Sharif emphasised that growth in business and investment would lead to the creation of new employment opportunities, benefiting the wider population.

“This progress is a testament to the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders and reflects positively on Pakistan’s potential as an emerging market,” he concluded.

