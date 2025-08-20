PSX historic milestone: Steady economic improvement yields results: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed great satisfaction as the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 index surpassed the historic level of 150,000 basis points, marking a significant milestone for the country’s financial markets.

In a statement issued here, the prime minister thanked the business community for their continued confidence in government policies. He attributed this milestone to the steady improvement in the country’s economic conditions, highlighting the resilience of investors and traders who have restored trust in Pakistan’s market. “The nation is on a path of development, but further efforts are still needed,” Sharif said, underscoring the ongoing commitment of the government’s economic team.

He praised their relentless work in steering the economy through challenging times and acknowledged the determination of the business community to sustain economic activity even during difficult periods.

Sharif emphasised that growth in business and investment would lead to the creation of new employment opportunities, benefiting the wider population.

“This progress is a testament to the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders and reflects positively on Pakistan’s potential as an emerging market,” he concluded.

