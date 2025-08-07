PM derives satisfaction from PSX surge

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction on Wednesday as the stock exchange index surpassed the 145,000-point mark, signalling increased investor confidence in government policies.

In a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Sharif attributed the surge in stock market activity to business-friendly reforms and said providing support for investment remains a top priority for his administration.

The prime minister highlighted improvements in the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) tax system, which he said have facilitated the business community.

PM welcomes rally

“Alhamdulillah, Pakistan’s economic direction is improving and the economy is moving towards growth,” he added.

Separately, Sharif reviewed flood-like conditions in Islamabad’s residential areas following recent rains.

He directed local authorities and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to conduct rescue operations and implement drainage measures.

He also ordered protective actions for residents in low-lying areas near Nullahs and streams.

The prime minister instructed the health department to maintain high alertness to prevent waterborne diseases and established a committee to monitor the flood situation, ensure public safety, and oversee relief efforts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025