BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 85.40 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.53%)
DCL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
DGKC 182.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.1%)
FCCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.41%)
GCIL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.15%)
HUBC 165.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.58%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
LOTCHEM 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
MLCF 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.86%)
NBP 140.12 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.65%)
PAEL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PPL 181.25 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.51%)
PREMA 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.55%)
PTC 22.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.98%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.34%)
SSGC 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TREET 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 58.90 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.91%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,845 Decreased By -11.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 42,392 Increased By 48.6 (0.11%)
KSE100 145,545 Increased By 456 (0.31%)
KSE30 44,642 Decreased By -70.5 (-0.16%)
PM derives satisfaction from PSX surge

  • Attributes it to business-friendly reforms
Recorder Report Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 09:28am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction on Wednesday as the stock exchange index surpassed the 145,000-point mark, signalling increased investor confidence in government policies.

In a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Sharif attributed the surge in stock market activity to business-friendly reforms and said providing support for investment remains a top priority for his administration.

The prime minister highlighted improvements in the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) tax system, which he said have facilitated the business community.

PM welcomes rally

“Alhamdulillah, Pakistan’s economic direction is improving and the economy is moving towards growth,” he added.

Separately, Sharif reviewed flood-like conditions in Islamabad’s residential areas following recent rains.

He directed local authorities and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to conduct rescue operations and implement drainage measures.

He also ordered protective actions for residents in low-lying areas near Nullahs and streams.

The prime minister instructed the health department to maintain high alertness to prevent waterborne diseases and established a committee to monitor the flood situation, ensure public safety, and oversee relief efforts.

