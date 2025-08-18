BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Markets Print 2025-08-18

Upward momentum

Recorder Review Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:32am

KARACHI: Pakistan rupee continued its merry run against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as it gained Re0.41 or 0.14 percent during the previous week.

The local unit closed at 282.06, against 282.47 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The rupee has maintained a positive trajectory against the greenback in recent days on account of improved sentiment in the currency market amid an ongoing crackdown by law enforcement agencies against illegal currency dealers and smugglers.

During the previous week, Moody’s Ratings (Moody’s) upgraded Pakistan’s local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa1 from Caa2. The global rating agency also upgraded the rating for the senior unsecured MTN programme to (P)Caa1 from (P)Caa2.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb signalled potential easing of Pakistan’s policy rate later this year, noting slowing inflation and stable economic indicators.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by $11 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $14.24 billion as of August 8.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $19.49 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.25 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR gained 36 paise for buying and 35 paise for selling against USD, closing at 283.50 and 284.55, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 2 paise for buying and 11 paise for selling, closing at 330.12 and 332.31, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 11 paise for buying and 10 paise for selling, closing at 77.18 and 77.45, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 12 paise for buying and 15 paise for selling, closing at 75.41 and 75.70, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 282.06

Offer Close Rs. 282.26

Bid Open Rs. 282.47

Offer Open Rs. 282.66

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 283.50

Offer Close Rs. 284.55

Bid Open Rs. 283.86

Offer Open Rs. 284.90

=========================================

SBP USD Exchange rate Pakistan Rupee

