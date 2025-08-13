BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025
BR Research Print 2025-08-13

Lower prices, gas glut weigh on POL’s FY25

BR Research Published 13 Aug, 2025

Pakistan Oilfields Limited (PSX: POL) had a slower FY25, with earnings dragged by softer oil prices, volume curtailments, and a spike in exploration spend. Profit after tax fell 38 percent year-on-year, even as gross margins stayed broadly resilient, highlighting how below-the-line items—chiefly exploration and lower treasury income—drove most of the damage. Net sales declined 13 percent year-on-year on weaker realized oil prices and modest volume pressure; gross margin for FY25 was 70percent, while the net margin compressed to 42.3 percent from ~60 percent last year.

POL’s operations in FY25 were hit by a surplus of gas in the country’s network, which forced buyers to take less gas from its key fields in the Tal and Adhi blocks. With these curtailments cutting production and global oil prices averaging lower than last year, the company’s quarterly revenues stayed under pressure.4QFY25 sales were down 18 percent year-on-year, reflecting double-digit declines in both oil and gas output and weaker realized prices.

The biggest swing factor was exploration. POL booked Rs11 billion of exploration and prospecting expenses in FY25—about 6–7 times the prior year—largely due to a dry well recognized early in the year and higher seismic/geological spend across operated blocks. Finance costs rose and other income fell as market yields eased, further weighing on the bottom line. Despite these headwinds, operating costs for the full year declined, helping keep the gross margin intact.

The E&P company announced a final dividend of Rs50 per share, taking the FY25 payout to Rs75 per share—still a double-digit yield even after the earnings drop.

For FY26, three things will matter most for POL: first, how quickly the gas supply issues ease so production from fields can return to normal; second, where oil prices and the rupee-dollar rate go, since both directly affect revenues; and third, the results from upcoming exploration after the big spending in FY25. While analysts flag high reliance on the Tal and Adhi fields as risks, there could be upside from reserve updates other fields. With earnings now at a lower base, any boost in production or prices—along with steady exploration costs and normal taxes—could lift profits, and the strong dividend should continue to support investor returns.

PSX POL Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Comments

200 characters

