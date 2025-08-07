Top 10 cement companies at Pakistan Stock Exchange as of August 2025

The cement sector plays an important role in Pakistan’s economic development, serving as a backbone for infrastructure, housing, and industrial projects across the country. As one of the most vital sectors within the manufacturing landscape, it has not only contributed significantly to gross domestic product (GDP) but also supported thousands of jobs.

With a strong presence at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), cement companies have long been considered a key segment for investors.

This story takes a closer look at the top 10 cement companies listed at the PSX, ranked based on market capitalisation as of August 4, 2025.

Lucky Cement Limited (LUCK) ($1,900 million)

Lucky Cement Limited [PSX: LUCK] is the flagship company of Yunus Brothers Group. Incorporated in 1993, Lucky cement is one of the biggest producers and chief exporters of cement in Pakistan.

In May 2025, the company announced that it had successfully fired the kiln for its new clinker production line at Najmat Al-Samawah (NAS), a joint venture company located in Samawah, Iraq. The milestone was seen a major step forward in the company’s expansion plans.

In February, Lucky Cement informed the exchange that its Board of Directors (BoD) had proposed the sub-division of equity shares subject to shareholder approval.

Last year, the company completed and commissioned the 28.8 megawatts (MW) captive wind power project at its Karachi plant.

The market capitalisation of Lucky Cement at the PSX stands at $1,900 million.

Bestway Cement Limited (BWCL) ($1,100 million)

Bestway Cement Limited (PSX: BWCL) is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan in 1993. The company is principally engaged in production and sale of cement. Bestway Cement is a subsidiary of Bestway International Holdings Limited (BIHL), which holds 56.43% shares in the company.

Bestway International Holdings Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bestway Group Limited (BGL), the ultimate parent company. Both BIHL and BGL have been incorporated in Guernsey.

In 2023, BWCL announced completion of the construction and installation of a brownfield line at its Hattar Plant.

The market capitalisation of Bestway Cement at the PSX stands at $1,100 million.

Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL) ($400 million)

Fauji Cement Company Limited (PSX: FCCL) was incorporated in Pakistan as a public company in 1992 and commenced its operations in 1993. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of different kinds of cement.

Earlier this year, Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) added seven Pakistani companies, including Fauji Cement Company, to its Frontier Market (FM) and Small Cap Indexes in its latest semi-annual index review, boosting the country’s global equity market visibility.

The market capitalisation of Fauji Cement at the PSX stands at $400 million.

Maple Leaf Cement Company (MLCF) ($314 million)

Maple Leaf Cement Company (PSX: MLCF) was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1960. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cement. Besides catering to local market, the company also exports cement to Afghanistan, Middle East and other African countries. Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited is the holding company of MLCF.

As of June 30, 2024, MLCF has a total of 1047.563 million shares outstanding which are held by 13,778 shareholders. Kohinoor Textile has the major stake of 57.90% in the company followed by local general public holding 19.32% shares of MLCF.

In March 2024, Maple Leaf acquired 6 million voting shares of Agritech Limited (AGL). As per JS Global, a brokerage house, the total investment of 44.7 million shares held by both MLCF and MLCL at the current AGL price equalised to Rs1.15 billion ($4.1 million).

The market capitalisation of Maple Leaf Cement Company at the PSX stands at $314 million.

Kohat Cement Company Limited (KOHC) ($292 million)

Kohat Cement Company Limited (PSX: KOHC) was established by the State Cement Corporation of Pakistan in 1984. In 1992, the government privatised the company. The company was listed on the stock exchanges of Pakistan in 1984. The principal activity of Kohat Cement is the manufacturing and sale of cement [grey and white clinker]. ANS Capital [Private] Limited is the holding company of KOHC.

Last month, Kohat Cement announced the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Ultra Properties (Private) Limited, marking its entry into the real estate sector. The new entity will be tasked with “carrying out the real estate business, including marketing and development of all types of immovable properties for sale or rental purposes”. The formation is subject to requisite regulatory approvals and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

In November 2024, Kohat Cement installed and commissioned a 5.34 MW on-grid solar power plant.

The market capitalisation of Kohat Cement at the PSX stands at $292 million.

D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited (DGKC) ($279 million)

Established in 1978, D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited (PSX: DGKC) is a publicly listed company in Pakistan. The company is involved in the production and sales of clinker, ordinary Portland cement and sulfate-resistant cement. It supplies to markets across the country through a dealership network of over 2200 dealers. DGKC also exports to neighboring markets such as Bangladesh, Afghanistan and overseas to Central Africa.

In July 2024, DG Khan Cement announced to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States.

In January 2023, it was announced that DG Khan Cement would export 600,000 tons of low-alkali cement to the US per year.

The market capitalisation of DGKC at the PSX stands at $279 million.

Cherat Cement Company Limited (CHCC) ($207 million)

Cherat Cement Company Limited (PSX: CHCC) was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1981. The company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and sale of cement.

In April 2025, the company announced an expansion in its renewable portfolio with the commissioning of a 6.065MW solar power plant at its facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Later in June, Cherat Cement along Shirazi Investments announced their intention to jointly acquire a majority stake of 84.06% in Attock Cement Pakistan Limited.

The market capitalisation of Cherat Cement at the PSX stands at $207 million.

Pioneer Cement Limited (PIOC) ($180 million)

Pioneer Cement Limited (PSX: PIOC) was set up as a public limited company in 1986. With its plants located in Punjab, the company has three production lines where it manufactures and sells cement. It began its production operation with a capacity of 2000 tons per day. The company also made investments in a 12MW Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant and 24MW Coal Power Plant.

The market capitalisation of Pioneer Cement at the PSX stands at $180 million.

Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL) ($138 million)

Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (PSX: ACPL) was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1981. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cement. It is the subsidiary of Pharaon Investment Group Limited Holding S.A.L, Lebanon.

In June this year, Cherat Cement along Shirazi Investments announced their intention to jointly acquire a majority stake of 84.06% in Attock Cement.

The market capitalisation of Attock Cement at the PSX stands at $138 million.

Flying Cement Company Limited (FLYING) ($120 million)

Flying Cement Company Limited (PSX: FLYNG) was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1992. The company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of cement.

The market capitalisation of Flying Cement at the PSX stands at $120 million.

Market capitalisation for each company was calculated on Monday, August 4, 2025.

For the purpose of this calculation, the exchange rate was used at Rs283 to 1 US dollar.

The above article was contributed by Rehan Ayub, News Editor at Business Recorder (Digital), with assistance from Hussain Afzal (Graphics) and Junaid Sanawar (Data).