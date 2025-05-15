Lucky Cement fires kiln of its new clinker production line in Iraq

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited, a leading cement manufacturer, has successfully fired the kiln for its new clinker production line at Najmat Al-Samawah (NAS), a joint venture company located in Samawah, Iraq. This significant milestone marks a major step forward in the company’s expansion plans.

The new clinker line has a production capacity of 1.82 million tons per annum and was fired on May 13, 2025. According to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the expanded clinker capacity will enable Lucky Cement to increase its market share in Iraq by supplying more cement to the local market. Surplus clinker produced at the facility will also be marketed and sold domestically within Iraq.

