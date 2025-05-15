AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-15

7 Pakistani cos added to MSCI FM & SC Indexes

Recorder Report Published 15 May, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has added seven Pakistani companies to its Frontier Market (FM) and Small Cap Indexes in its latest semi-annual index review, boosting the country’s global equity market visibility.

Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) is a global research, data, and technology company that provides indices, research, and other services to investors worldwide.

As per details cited by Topline Research, the minimum threshold for free float and total market capitalization for selection in the Frontier Market Index was set at $78 million and $155 million, respectively. Three Pakistani companies — Fauji Cement Company, DG Khan Cement Company, and Maple Leaf Cement — have been added to the MSCI Frontier Markets Index, effective from May 30, 2025. This brings the total number of Pakistani companies in the index to 26.

Pakistan’s weight in the MSCI Frontier Market Index is estimated to be around 6-6.5%, with the addition of the three cement companies expected to attract inflows of $5-8 million, assuming $2-3 billion in funds tracking the index globally.

In the Small Cap Index, four Pakistani stocks have been added: Archroma Pakistan, At-Tahur Limited, Engro Polymer & Chemicals, and Pakistan Reinsurance. DG Khan Cement has been moved to the main FM Index, while AGP Pharma and Agritech Limited have been deleted.

Topline Research noted that Interloop, Searle Limited, and Abbott Laboratories have been retained in the index despite not meeting the $78 million free float threshold, thanks to the buffer rule. This rule allows for flexibility in index inclusion. The firm drew parallels with a similar past instance where TRG was retained despite not meeting the threshold, only to be removed in a subsequent review.

The index review holds particular significance for Pakistan as it continues to rebuild investor confidence following its 2021 downgrade from Emerging Market to Frontier Market status. The inclusion is anticipated to attract moderate passive fund inflows and enhance the visibility of Pakistani equities among global frontier market investors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Global equity markets MSCI investors Morgan Stanley Capital International MSCI FM Index MSCI Small Cap Index market capital Topline Research Frontier Market and Small Cap Indexes

Comments

200 characters

7 Pakistani cos added to MSCI FM & SC Indexes

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Meeting scheduled for 15-16th: PD to brief IMF on CDMP, subsidy and carbon levy law

Court allows Imran Khan to communicate with his sons

Ex-FATA/PATA: Rs45bn GST exemptions under scrutiny

PM Shehbaz sets up panel for petroleum sector reforms

NA informed: PIA records Rs9.35bn operational profit

90bps drop in Market Treasury Bills yield

Entry-151 of Sixth Schedule to STA: SC CB grants status quo, restores amendment

Collusive tendering practices: NAB, CCP sign MoU to take firm action

Transfer of judges: CB concerned about attributing malice to state functionaries

Read more stories