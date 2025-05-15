7 Pakistani cos added to MSCI FM & SC Indexes

KARACHI: Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has added seven Pakistani companies to its Frontier Market (FM) and Small Cap Indexes in its latest semi-annual index review, boosting the country’s global equity market visibility.

Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) is a global research, data, and technology company that provides indices, research, and other services to investors worldwide.

As per details cited by Topline Research, the minimum threshold for free float and total market capitalization for selection in the Frontier Market Index was set at $78 million and $155 million, respectively. Three Pakistani companies — Fauji Cement Company, DG Khan Cement Company, and Maple Leaf Cement — have been added to the MSCI Frontier Markets Index, effective from May 30, 2025. This brings the total number of Pakistani companies in the index to 26.

Pakistan’s weight in the MSCI Frontier Market Index is estimated to be around 6-6.5%, with the addition of the three cement companies expected to attract inflows of $5-8 million, assuming $2-3 billion in funds tracking the index globally.

In the Small Cap Index, four Pakistani stocks have been added: Archroma Pakistan, At-Tahur Limited, Engro Polymer & Chemicals, and Pakistan Reinsurance. DG Khan Cement has been moved to the main FM Index, while AGP Pharma and Agritech Limited have been deleted.

Topline Research noted that Interloop, Searle Limited, and Abbott Laboratories have been retained in the index despite not meeting the $78 million free float threshold, thanks to the buffer rule. This rule allows for flexibility in index inclusion. The firm drew parallels with a similar past instance where TRG was retained despite not meeting the threshold, only to be removed in a subsequent review.

The index review holds particular significance for Pakistan as it continues to rebuild investor confidence following its 2021 downgrade from Emerging Market to Frontier Market status. The inclusion is anticipated to attract moderate passive fund inflows and enhance the visibility of Pakistani equities among global frontier market investors.

