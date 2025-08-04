Pakistan’s TOMCL enters into Tajikistan with $3.24mn export deal

The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL), a Pakistani meat processor, announced on Monday that it has secured confirmed export orders valued at $3.24 million to be executed over the current financial year.

The listed company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

TOMCL further said that it had commenced production and exports of frozen boneless beef tailored to meet Tajikistan’s specific import requirements and regulatory standards.

“TOMCL is pleased to announce its successful entry into a new international market within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region – Tajikistan,” the notice read.

The company added that the strategic breakthrough marks its continued expansion into high-potential emerging markets and “its strengthening position as a leading halal meat exporter from Pakistan”.

Incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 2010, TOMCL is engaged in the processing and sale of halal meat and allied products. It is also one of the leading exporters of red meat and meat by-products.

Middle Eastern countries are TOMCL’s major export market.

However, the company has added pet food raw materials to its portfolio, enabling it to tap the US and Europe as well. The company also has significant business in the Far East, the Commonwealth of Independent States and South Asian markets.

In 2021, the Chinese customs authorities approved TOMCL to export heat-treated beef to China.

It also claims to be the first Pakistani company to initiate the export of vacuum-packed fresh beef meat and the only company in the region owning the technology to vacuum pack or blast freeze mutton and quarter beef carcasses.