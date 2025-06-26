TOMCL becomes first Pakistani-listed firm to export beef casings to Europe

In a key development for the country’s meat industry, The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL), a Pakistani meat processor, has become the first publicly listed Pakistani company to export beef casings to Europe.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We are delighted to announce that TOMCL has proudly become the first Pakistani-listed company to successfully export beef casings to Europe,” read the notice.

“This groundbreaking achievement marks a significant milestone not only for the company but also for Pakistan’s meat processing and export industry.

“This inaugural export positions the company on the global map as a trusted supplier in the high-potential European market and opens up exciting new avenues for export growth. It reflects our continuous efforts to diversify our product range and expand our international footprint,” it added.

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

Incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 2010, TOMCL is engaged in the processing and sale of halal meat and allied products. It is also one of the leading exporters of red meat and meat by-products.

Middle Eastern countries are TOMCL’s major export market.

However, the company has added pet food raw materials to its portfolio, enabling it to tap the US and Europe as well. The company also has significant business in the Far East, the Commonwealth of Independent States and South Asian markets.

In 2021, the Chinese customs authorities approved TOMCL to export heat-treated beef to China.

It also claims to be the first Pakistani company to initiate the export of vacuum-packed fresh beef meat and the only company in the region owning the technology to vacuum pack or blast freeze mutton and quarter beef carcasses.