AIRLINK 144.80 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (1.74%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
CPHL 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
FCCL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
FLYNG 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.41%)
HUBC 138.65 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.71%)
HUMNL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.12%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
MLCF 84.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.43%)
OGDC 219.58 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (0.79%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
PAEL 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.57%)
PIAHCLA 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.4%)
POWER 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
PPL 168.90 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.36%)
PRL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.32%)
PTC 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
SEARL 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
SSGC 42.42 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.9%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TRG 53.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.34%)
WAVESAPP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.61%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.61%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 37,972 Increased By 99 (0.26%)
KSE100 122,710 Decreased By -51.2 (-0.04%)
KSE30 37,375 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.03%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance TOMCL (The Organic Meat Company Limited) 32.56 Increased By ▲ 6.82%

TOMCL becomes first Pakistani-listed firm to export beef casings to Europe

BR Web Desk Published 26 Jun, 2025 09:59am

In a key development for the country’s meat industry, The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL), a Pakistani meat processor, has become the first publicly listed Pakistani company to export beef casings to Europe.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We are delighted to announce that TOMCL has proudly become the first Pakistani-listed company to successfully export beef casings to Europe,” read the notice.

“This groundbreaking achievement marks a significant milestone not only for the company but also for Pakistan’s meat processing and export industry.

“This inaugural export positions the company on the global map as a trusted supplier in the high-potential European market and opens up exciting new avenues for export growth. It reflects our continuous efforts to diversify our product range and expand our international footprint,” it added.

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

Incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 2010, TOMCL is engaged in the processing and sale of halal meat and allied products. It is also one of the leading exporters of red meat and meat by-products.

Middle Eastern countries are TOMCL’s major export market.

However, the company has added pet food raw materials to its portfolio, enabling it to tap the US and Europe as well. The company also has significant business in the Far East, the Commonwealth of Independent States and South Asian markets.

In 2021, the Chinese customs authorities approved TOMCL to export heat-treated beef to China.

It also claims to be the first Pakistani company to initiate the export of vacuum-packed fresh beef meat and the only company in the region owning the technology to vacuum pack or blast freeze mutton and quarter beef carcasses.

PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) TOMCL European markets PSX notice The Organic Meat Company Limited meat exports PSX stocks PSX listed companies Europe meat exports Pakistan meat industry

Comments

200 characters

TOMCL becomes first Pakistani-listed firm to export beef casings to Europe

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Online payment intermediaries: Penalties revised for tax fraud, non-filing

All cut-motions rejected: NA approves Rs3.951trn demands for grants

Bank accounts of tax evaders to face 3-day suspension from July 1

SNGPL to establish wholly-owned subsidiary

Oil rises as draw in US crude stocks signals firm demand

Chinese polystyrene: NTC imposes 21pc anti-dumping duties

Digital payments thriving in Pakistan: Q3 sees 2bn transactions: SBP

PM orders swift sale of loss-making GENCOs

Read more stories