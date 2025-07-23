BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PMD forecasts more rain, strong winds in Punjab, KP over next 24 hours

BR Web Desk Published 23 Jul, 2025 04:29pm

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday warned of heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in various parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over the next 12 to 24 hours.

According to the advisory, scattered areas of KP, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Mansehra, Battagram, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, and surrounding regions, are likely to experience torrential rain with gusty winds.

In Punjab, intermittent heavy rain is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Narowal, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, and nearby areas.

The PMD cautioned that the anticipated weather conditions may lead to falling trees, power outages, damage to weak structures, and low visibility, which could result in traffic disruptions and accidents.

Residents have been advised to stay away from trees, billboards, and unsafe buildings, park vehicles in secure locations, avoid unnecessary travel during downpours, and stay updated with the latest weather information while following instructions from local authorities.

monsoon rains weather PMD met office Karachi weather weather report flash floods weather forecast weather today weather update monsoon pakistan weather weather alerts Pakistan Met Office monsoon rains in Pakistan monsoon rainfall Floods in Pakistan rain in KP rains in Pakistan rains in Punjab Monsoon Season 2025

Comments

200 characters

PMD forecasts more rain, strong winds in Punjab, KP over next 24 hours

KSE-100 closes marginally lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

Rupee sees improvement against US dollar

Imran Khan’s sons meet Trump aide to launch US campaign for father’s release

Pakistan, Afghanistan ink PTA: report

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree on visa-free entry for diplomatic, official passport holders

Babar Ali Foundation, IGI Investments exit Mitchells Fruit Farms with stake sale

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,700 in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz lauds FBR reforms as tax filers jump to 7.2mn

Oil prices edge lower with trade talks in focus

Read more stories