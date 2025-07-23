PMD forecasts more rain, strong winds in Punjab, KP over next 24 hours

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday warned of heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in various parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over the next 12 to 24 hours.

According to the advisory, scattered areas of KP, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Mansehra, Battagram, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, and surrounding regions, are likely to experience torrential rain with gusty winds.

In Punjab, intermittent heavy rain is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Narowal, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, and nearby areas.

The PMD cautioned that the anticipated weather conditions may lead to falling trees, power outages, damage to weak structures, and low visibility, which could result in traffic disruptions and accidents.

Residents have been advised to stay away from trees, billboards, and unsafe buildings, park vehicles in secure locations, avoid unnecessary travel during downpours, and stay updated with the latest weather information while following instructions from local authorities.